There’s good news and bad news for the New Haven baseball Shamrocks.
The good news is that New Haven has found its bats.
After scoring 45 runs in the first 18 games (28 of those came in two games), the Shamrocks have pushed 13 runs across the plate in the last two outings.
The bad news is that neither game ended in a New Haven win. The Shamrocks (1-19) fell Monday at Cuba, 7-6, and Wednesday at home to Vienna, 13-7.
New Haven Head Coach Kris Poore said his team showed improvement in both games.
“It’s good to see some things start to come together as we get into our postseason matchup next week in districts,” Poore said.
Full statistics were not available for either game.
New Haven is seeded sixth in the Class 2 District 8 Tournament at New Bloomfield and will play the third-seeded host team Friday, May 12, at 3 p.m. in the opening round.
The winner plays second-seeded Russellville Monday, May 15, at 5:30 p.m.
Cuba
“Though we lost, this was our most complete game of the season,” Poore said about the Cuba game. “Senior Emmett Panhorst, had a gutsy performance pitching into the fifth inning and holding the opposition to four runs.”
Poore said New Haven had its best defensive game as well.
“Defensively, we were solid, making plays and putting pressure on both sides of the baseball,” he said. “I think overall, this was our best defensive game of the season as well. In the end, we didn’t get the win, but there were so many good things to see, especially late in the season with districts right around the corner.”
Vienna
Vienna broke through in the middle innings, but New Haven fought back to put seven on the scoreboard by the end.
“It was a good matchup for us,” Poore said. “Senior Evan Warmbrodt was an effective pitcher to start the game for us. He hasn’t started a game on the mound for us this year, yet competed through three innings and gave us a chance early against a strong Vienna team.”
Poore liked his team’s resiliency.
“I really liked to see our late-inning competitiveness after things got away from us,” Poore said. “We didn’t back down and scored seven late runs to make a game of it.”
