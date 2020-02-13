After a season away, Kathleen Scheer is returning to the Hobart Chargers for the 2020 Australian NBL1 season.
Scheer, a New Haven High School and Duke University graduate, played for the Tasmanian club from 2013-18 when it was in the South East Australia Basketball League (SEABL).
When professional basketball in Australia was reorganized prior to the 2019 season, the Chargers did not join NBL1 initially, taking a one-season hiatus.
Instead, last season, Scheer played for the Nunawading Spectres, averaging 15.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
For her Australian career, Scheer has averaged 18.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.2 blocked shots and one steal per game.
Scheer was one of New Haven’s top girls basketball players in program history, winning the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year award in 2008.
After playing four years at Duke, Scheer initially signed with the Bendigo Spirit of the WNBL, but left before playing a game after being injured in preseason.
She returned in 2013, playing for the Chargers in SEABL and the Sydney Uni Flames in Australia’s top league, the WNBL for the 2013-14 season.
In 2014, she went back to Hobart for the SEABL season and played the following season with the Adelaide Link Lightning in the WNBL.
Scheer played exclusively for the Chargers from 2015-17, before playing in the offseason for Cosnius Widzew Lodz in Poland in 2017-18. She played three games for Dynamo Novosibirsk Region in the Russian PBL before an injury ended her season.
Scheer has won multiple postseason awards in Australia and has been named her league’s player of the year multiple times.