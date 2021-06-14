It wasn’t the way Kathleen Scheer wanted to end her basketball playing career.
The New Haven High School graduate was supposed to play in Australia’s NBL1 for the Hobart Chargers this season. However, with Australia’s COVID-19 restrictions concerning international visitors, Scheer was unable to play this season. She has decided it’s time to step away from the floor.
“Due to Australian border control not allowing international travelers in, I will not be going back to Australia this season,” Scheer said. “With that being said, I have also decided to hang up my basketball shoes and move on from the sport.”
Scheer said it’s been difficult coming to this point.
“It was an extremely tough decision as this has been my life, but I feel confident in it knowing I had a great career and got to meet some awesome people and see some cool places,” Scheer said.
Scheer, who was a four-year varsity player and 2008 Missouri Gatorade player of the year, played collegiately at Duke University before going to Australia.
She initially signed with the Bendigo Spirit of the WNBL in 2012, but she never got to play for that squad due to injury.
She was signed by the Chargers in 2013 and played most of her career for that team, initially in the South East Australia Basketball League (SEABL).
During two offseasons, she played in the WNBL for the Sydney Uni Flames (2013-14) and Adelaide Link Lightning (2014-15).
In 2017-18, Scheer played for Cosinus Widzew Lodz in Poland. She played in the Russia PBL in 2018-19 with Dynamo Novosibirsk Region before leaving that team due to a neck injury.
When Australia basketball changed its league structure, Scheer played for the Nunawading Spectres in NBL1 as Hobart opted not to play in the new league that season.
Scheer was set to make her return to Tasmania with Hobart for the 2020 season, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans.
During her career in Australia, Scheer averaged 18.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 blocked shots per game.
Scheer has been named to all-league teams and has been selected player of the week many times during her career.
She was the SEABL defensive player of the year in 2017.