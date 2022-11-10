A pair of New Haven runners made it to the biggest race of the year.
Sophomore Janelle Cronin and junior Sydney Grubb concluded the fall season Saturday by completing the Class 1 girls race at the MSHSAA Cross Country championships in Columbia.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 38F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 38F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 5:51 pm
A pair of New Haven runners made it to the biggest race of the year.
Sophomore Janelle Cronin and junior Sydney Grubb concluded the fall season Saturday by completing the Class 1 girls race at the MSHSAA Cross Country championships in Columbia.
Cronin finished 37th on the course at Gans Creek Recreation Area in 22:39.3
Grubb ranked 60th with a time of 23:36.9.
“Overall I was very pleased with how they competed,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “It was cold and windy Saturday, but neither were impacted by this.”
A total of 166 runners competed in that race, which was won by Stoutland freshman Mallory Shaw.
Shaw finished the course in 20:38 with a 12-second cushion over runner-up Josie Villard, an O’Fallon Christian senior.
Cronin steadily advanced through each checkpoint of the race. Through one kilometer, she ranked 64th. She moved up 10 spots by the second checkpoint, nine more spots at the third, six spots by the fourth and a final two spots in the last kilometer.
“Janelle improved her time from the Gans Creek Classic on September 25th by almost a minute while Sydney ran close to her time from September,” Tucker said. “One of our goals is to run faster at state than we do when we race the course earlier in the season.”
Grubb moved up 11 spots from the first kilometer to the second checkpoint, crossing the second marker one spot behind Cronin in 54th and 55th. Grubb fell back five positions over the final three kilometers.
New Haven did not have any male runners qualify in Class 1. West Nodaway junior Riley Blay repeated as state champion in that race, finishing in 16:28.2.
Hermitage captured the Class 1 boys state title with 51 points, beating out runner-up Van Buren by a margin of 38 points. Van Buren’s 89 points were followed on the podium by third-place finisher Oak Ridge (95) and McAuley Catholic (147) in fourth.
South Nodaway was the Class 1 girls state champion with 75 team points.
Van Buren was the runner-up again on the girls side with 83 points. Calvary Lutheran (141) and Glasgow (176) also made the podium in third and fourth place.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.