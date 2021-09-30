Call it a scouting mission.
New Haven’s cross country program competed in the Gans Creek Classic Saturday in Columbia.
The meet was run on the same course where the MSHSAA championships will take place.
“I like to use this meet as a learning experience — getting used to starting in a large group, well over 100 in each race, and to get familiar with the state meet course,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “Overall I was pleased with how we competed. For the most part we improved on our times, which was one of our goals.”
New Haven’s boys competed in the White Division, placing 10th among 25 teams. The Shamrocks scored 319 points to finish between California (218) and Pleasant Hill (323).
Lincoln College Prep won the race with 47 points. Fulton (158) and Centralia (178) were next.
“The boys team finish was the best for a Class 1 school in the White Division, which was our other goal,” Tucker said. “We are still looking for a No. 5 runner to step up, and hopefully we will get closer to that at the St. James meet when I have all my runners together.”
Seniors Hunter Tallent and Logan Williams led the New Haven boys.
Tallent was 30th with a time of 18:22.5. Williams finished 32nd in 18:30.2.
Andrew Rethemeyer finished 69th with a time of 19:17.9. Charlie Roth placed 98th in 19:56.3.
Rounding out New Haven’s boys were Ethan Bickmeyer (162nd in 21:37.0) and Ryan Steinbeck (195th in 22:29.7).
New Haven’s girls also ran in the White Division. The Lady Shamrocks didn’t have enough runners for a team score.
Fort Osage won the team title with 113 points. Lutheran St. Charles (173) and Mexico (195) were next.
Sydney Grubb was New Haven’s top finisher, placing 124th in 24:50.4.
Haleigh Nieman ran 137th in 25:15.7.
Lexi Yochim placed 167th in 26:12.5, and Chloe Grater finished 173rd in 26:49.3.
Tucker noted other runners had to miss the meet due to a conflict with a marching band festival.