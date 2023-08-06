After a year off, softball returns to New Haven.
Due to lack of numbers, the Lady Shamrocks did not make an appearance on the diamond in 2022.
The return of the program this fall gives New Haven three sports for the season along with volleyball and cross country.
The first week of practices begins Monday and athletes must have their annual paperwork submitted to the school before they will be permitted to try out for a team.
The volleyball team, led by returning Head Coach and Activities Director Jamie Hoener, has the earliest practice times for the first week from 8:30-11 a.m. in the high school gym.
For the softball team, which Doug Peirick will return to coach after the year off, will practice from 3-5 p.m. at Lions Field.
The cross country team, led by new Head Coach Wendy Scheer, meets at the City Park upper pavilion for 7 p.m. practices.
