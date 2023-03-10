Gang Green is headed to Springfield.
The New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks knocked off East Carter County Saturday in Farmington, 50-40, to move to the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships at Missouri State University in Springfield.
“I thought our girls did a really good job executing exactly what we wanted to do,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said.
New Haven senior Brenna Langenberg scored 25 of New Haven’s 50 points for the game.
Langenberg said she’s looking forward to the championships.
“It feels amazing,” Langenberg said. “This is my time, so I cannot wait. It’s going to be so much fun.”
New Haven will play Bishop LeBlond in the Class 2 semifinals Friday at 6 p.m. in Springfield’s Hammons Student Center.
The Lady Shamrocks will play again Saturday.
Peirick also felt it was Langenberg’s time to shine against East Carter.
“It was just a matter of time,” Peirick said. “If teams decide they’re going to take away our other options, Brenna’s going to explode. She’s an incredible talent and she was calm, cool and collected today.”
New Haven (17-10) controlled play for much of the game against the Lady Redbirds (22-7) at the Farmington Civic Center.
“We wanted to make sure we took away Brooklyn Kearbey,” Peirick said. “She’s their engine and she’s who makes them go. I thought our top two girls did a phenomenal job on making her uncomfortable. On the bottom side of the defense, it was important that they didn’t over rotate. They did their job and took care of what they needed to do. Our girls took a team averaging over 60 points per game and held them to 40. That’s a credit to our girls executing what we wanted to do.”
East Carter was the second state-ranked foe New Haven defeated in a row. The Lady Redbirds were ranked 10th in the most recent Missouri Basketball Coaches Association State Poll. New Haven defeated No. 5 Perryville St. Vincent in the sectional last Tuesday.
“We’ve been practicing our defense so well,” Langenberg said. “We took away Kearbey, which is what we wanted. We took away her threes. Taking her out was a big goal. Both of the big girls fouled out. I thought we did amazing on the defensive end and the offensive end.”
East Carter briefly led on a Parker Golden free throw, but New Haven took the lead on a three-point basket from Liz Luecke with 5:37 to play in the opening quarter.
After Anna Crowley tied it, New Haven went on a five-point run and held a 10-6 advantage after eight minutes.
While the Lady Redbirds made multiple pushes, New Haven was able to maintain the lead through the rest of the half and took a 20-15 advantage to the intermission.
“We just kept rolling and rolling,” Langenberg said. “I was so proud of the girls. We did so well working together. Our confidence just kept going every time we scored.”
New Haven was able to keep the taller East Carter forwards from dominating the offensive glass, holding the Lady Redbirds to one shot on most trips down the floor.
“That was huge for us,” Peirick said. “That came from the fact that we didn’t want to try and block shots and get out of position. If we hold our positions and our gaps when the shot goes up, we’re in rebounding position. We knew they had size, but it’s not physical size. We had to be the enforcers down there and made sure we cleaned it up. We didn’t want Kearbey to get hot. When she makes one, it usually ends up with two or three baskets in a row.”
East Carter tied the game, 20-20, with 5:18 to play in the third quarter when Ciara Duckett scored. Parity lasted for 12 seconds and ended when Jessica Underwood fed Aubri Meyer for the go-ahead basket. That was the last time the game was tied.
“When they extended their defense, it was like a dream come true for us,” Peirick said. “They don’t rotate overly well and aren’t overly quick. As long as we handled the initial pressure, we knew we were going to get layups at the rim. Credit to our girls for running the floor and trusting what to do. I can’t say enough about our team.”
New Haven maintained the five-point advantage at the end of the third quarter, but needed a save from Alayna Lagemann to teammate Brenna Langenberg for a buzzer-beater. It was 30-25 headed to the final eight minutes.
In the fourth quarter, New Haven started to expand the lead and reached double digits on a three-point play by Tressa Carver with 4:24 to play, 38-28.
Down the stretch, East Carter kept putting New Haven players on the free-throw line and the Lady Shamrocks were able to maintain that 10-point advantage to the end.
Meyer was next with eight points.
Luecke scored seven points.
Carver concluded with five points.
Lagemann, fighting foul trouble for much of the game, scored three points.
Underwood chipped in with two points.
New Haven hit one three-point basket and went 9-15 from the free-throw stripe.
“We wanted to make sure we attacked hard,” Peirick said. “I was unsure of how the game was going to go early because they were letting a lot of stuff go. I thought our girls adjusted well. That worked out for us.”
Crowley was the top scorer for the Lady Redbirds, ending with 12 points. She hit one of the team’s two three-point shots and went 3-5 from the free-throw line.
Golden scored nine points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Duckett netted seven points while Brooklyn Kearbey and Brennan Dohleman each scored five points.
East Carter hit two three-point shots and went 10-20 from the free-throw line.