New Haven rallied in the second half Thursday to record a Four Rivers Conference road victory in Sullivan, 38-30.
The Lady Shamrocks (11-10, 2-3) trailed Sullivan (9-12, 1-3) after one quarter, 13-7, and at the half, 22-17.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
New Haven rallied in the second half Thursday to record a Four Rivers Conference road victory in Sullivan, 38-30.
The Lady Shamrocks (11-10, 2-3) trailed Sullivan (9-12, 1-3) after one quarter, 13-7, and at the half, 22-17.
New Haven came back to take a 30-28 lead through three quarters and added to it in the final eight minutes.
“The game was won on the defensive end for us,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “We gave up 13 first quarter points, which was a losing recipe for us. Sullivan is a strong defensive team around the basket, and I knew that we were going to struggle to keep pace with our recent shooting struggles. We were able to hold them nine in the second quarter, and eight points for the entire second half.”
The biggest individual highlight in the game was Sullivan senior Abby Peterson netting her 1,500th career point.
Aubri Meyer was New Haven’s scoring leader with 17 points.
“It was great to have her back to being assertive on the offensive end of the floor after missing Monday’s game due to illness,” Peirick said. “I thought that Brenna Langenberg did a great job showing leadership through patience on the offense end, and getting tips and steals on the defensive end.”
Peirick noted that it was a reversal from the Union Tournament, where Sullivan defeated New Haven in the opening round, 47-38.
“It was nice to get a redemption win after dropping a game to Sullivan earlier in January,” Peirick said.
“We need to continue to find new ways to win games, and we must continue to be consistent with effort and focus.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.