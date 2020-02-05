Score a conference win for the basketball Lady Shamrocks.
New Haven (9-7, 1-1) came from behind in the fourth quarter to win at home Monday against Pacific (10-8, 0-2), 54-51.
Pacific led after one quarter, 16-10, but New Haven cut into that lead to make it 28-25 at halftime.
After three quarters, the Lady Indians remained ahead, 37-32.
New Haven statistics were not available as of print deadline.
Cori O’Neill led Pacific in scoring with 23 points.
Kiley Stahl finished with a double-double at 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Lilly Prichard added six points, Annie Mueller five and Shelby Kelemen two. O’Neill finished with six rebounds. Brenna Moore grabbed three rebounds and Kelemen two.
Hannah Bruns and Mueller both rebounded one.
Kelemen dished out five assists. Prichard and Samantha Schneider each recorded three assists, Mueller two and Stahl one.
O’Neill recorded four blocked shots.
New Haven hosted Chamois Tuesday and remains home to play Warrenton Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Pacific went on the road to Eureka Tuesday and hosted St. James in league play Thursday at 7 p.m.