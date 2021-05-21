Four New Haven athletes have advanced to the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships.
Competing Saturday in sectional competition at South Callaway High School, New Haven moved four girls entries through to the state meet with two of them winning titles.
“I was satisfied with how we competed on Saturday,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “All our girls qualified, which was what we were expecting. We didn’t have any PRs, but our goal was to qualify.”
The season came to an end for New Haven’s two boys who qualified for the sectional event.
Qualifiers
Senior Emma McIntyre won the girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:36.54, an improvement of over eight seconds from her district time. She won by over 12 seconds with St. Pius’ Rita Eimer finishing second in 5:48.33.
McIntyre and Eimer switched spots in the 3,200-meter run. Eimer won in 12:04.51, and McIntyre was second in 12:04.66.
New Haven’s team of freshman Grace Steele and seniors Hannah Rethemeyer, Madison Langenberg and McIntyre won the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 10:40.43. New Haven was over four seconds faster than runner-up Steelville.
Senior Alaina Scott cleared 2.75 meters (9-0.25) to finish second. St. Vincent (Perryville) senior Marissa Cooper won at 2.89 meters (9-5.75).
Tucker knows the qualifiers will have to continue working hard to gain positive state results.
“We’ll need our best performances at state if we are going to get to the podium,” Tucker said.
Boys
Senior John Liggett cleared 1.67 meters (5-5.75) to place seventh in the high jump.
Junior Logan Williams placed eighth in the boys 400-meter dash in 54.54.
“I felt that both our boys did the best they could in their events,” Tucker said. “Class 2 boys is a very competitive class, and it would have taken both to PR by quite a bit in order to advance.”