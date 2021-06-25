The Ninth District portion of the season is officially over for New Haven Post 366.
Post 366, which fielded just a senior level team this year, officially informed the district Friday it would be operating as an independent team for the remainder of the 2021 summer baseball season.
“New Haven has informed us that they wish to continue their summer season as an independent organization and will not submit their roster to be an official Legion team,” Ninth District Baseball Secretary Rick Anselm said. “Per the State chairman, they are no longer to be included in legion baseball regular season or our playoffs since they are not an approved Legion team.”
The decision reportedly stems from Post 366 wishing to keep players on its roster from outside its area despite being unable to receive the district’s mandated release from other teams that would have priority over Post 366 to accept those players onto their rosters.
The league’s transfer rule is written as such: “A player released from a team must obtain permission on National Transfer Form No. 76 from that team’s manager to play for the team next closest to his parent’s domicile. 1. To determine the nearest team from among several, use the shortest driving distance as calculated by Google Maps. 2. The player must provide signed Transfer Form No. 76 to the new team manager, which must be forwarded to the authorized department baseball official for approval, prior to listing the player on Form No. 1. All transfers shall be for one year. All transfers shall expire on Dec. 31, 2021.”
Post 366 had already played league contests with Union Post 297, Rhineland Post 147 and St. Peters Post 313 this month, which will no longer count toward the Ninth District standings.
District teams have the option to still play their scheduled dates with Post 366 if they so choose.
“If you choose to play them on your own in the game you originally had scheduled with them, that is up to you,” Anselm informed the other teams in the league. “ Just know it no longer counts or is not required anymore in our District 9 league play.”
New Haven Manager Hansi Bloch could not be reached for comment following Friday’s announcement.
Post 366’s scheduled weekend games, at home against Elsberry Post 226 and at Dutzow Ballpark Sunday against the Midwest Rage, were canceled. The game scheduled between Washington Post 218 and New Haven Friday has been called off.