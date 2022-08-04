New Haven High School will start its fall sports practices for volleyball and cross country Monday, Aug. 8. Prospective runners are asked to meet at the New Haven City Park Upper Pavilion.
New Haven’s volleyball team will start its annual tryouts in the New Haven High School Gym at 8:30 a.m.
Jaime Hoener is the team’s head coach.
The cross country program, which is coed, begins at 8 a.m.
John Tucker leads the cross country program.
New Haven had girls softball, but that sport has been suspended due to a lack of numbers.
Athletes have to have a current physical on file before they are allowed to practice. Physicals now can be done every two years.