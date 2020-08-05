New Haven has set first practice times for three high school and two middle school sports teams.
Athletic Director Jaime Hoener stated that all athletes must have a physical on file with the school district before being allowed to participate in practice.
If there are questions, contact AHoener at jhoener@newhavenschools.us.
Athletes also should email the head coach to make sure they have the needed supplies and equipment for practice. Coaches also will be able to give athletes a complete practice schedule.
New Haven’s high school teams are slated to start practices Monday, Aug. 10.
Cross country, a coed team, will have its first practice Monday, Aug. 10, at the New Haven City Park upper pavilion. John Tucker (jtucker@newhavenschools.us) is the head coach.
Doug Peirick’s softball Lady Shamrocks are set to practice at Lions Field from 8-10 a.m. Athletes need to bring their own water. Peirick’s contact information is dpeirick@newhavenschools.us.
Hoener is the head coach of the New Haven volleyball program. Her team will hold its tryouts Monday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Her contact information is listed above.
Two middle school teams will start later in August.
The middle school cross country team will start Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. The team will meet at the pavilion closest to the restrooms in the city park. Jared Pruessner (jpruessner@newhavenschools.us) is the team’s head coach.
The middle school girls basketball team starts practice Aug. 19 at the elementary school. Practice runs from 3-5 p.m.
Austin Peirick (aupeirick@newhavenschools.us) is the head coach.