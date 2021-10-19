Sending the home fans away happy, the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks edged Union in Four Rivers Conference action Tuesday, 25-12, 15-25, 26-24, 25-21.
New Haven improved to 12-9-3 overall, 3-2 in league play.
Union fell to 9-15-1, overall, 1-4 in FRC matches.
“We started out strong behind Peyton Sumpter’s serving, took a break during the second set and half of the third set and then were able to finish,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “Union has a good team with a mix of veterans and youth. It was a good win, especially for our seniors, in their final home game of the regular season.”
Sumpter, one of six seniors, served nine aces for the match. Lexi Feldmann was next with two, and Aubri Meyer had one ace.
Natalie Covington knocked down 14 kills to pace the attack. Meyer was next with seven. Feldmann had six, Lucy Hoener ended with four, and Liz Luecke posted two.
Sumpter picked up 20 digs, and Meyer was next with eight. Lucy Hoener had five, and Luecke added three. Miranda Yarbrough, Covington and Feldmann each had two digs.
Lucy Hoener had 17 assists, Covington was next with 12, and Luecke and Tressa Carver each added one.
Feldmann posted four solo blocks. Kate Jones and Covington each had a block assist.
Union’s statistics were not available at deadline.
New Haven lost Thursday night to Hermann, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11. Additional information was not available at deadline.
Union played last Saturday at the Warrenton Tournament, and results were received Thursday.
The Lady ’Cats went 1-4 in that event, beating St. James (25-23, 25-12) but losing to Orchard Farm (25-20, 25-16), Mexico (25-23, 13-25, 15-13), Warrenton (26-24, 25-16) and Windsor (25-12, 25-13).
Windsor won the tournament title with Warrenton finishing second.