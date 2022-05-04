Dodging the raindrops Thursday, New Haven’s girls track program won its home quad meet.
The Lady Shamrocks scored 99 points, while Bourbon was second with 53 points. Calvary Lutheran of Jefferson City placed third with 45 points and Hermann was fourth at 34.
On the boys side, Bourbon won the title with 63 points while Calvary Lutheran was second at 56. New Haven scored 42 points and Hermann ended with 29.
The meet was a chance for New Haven to prepare for the upcoming Class 2 District 2 meet.
“We use the meet as an opportunity to give our JV athletes an opportunity to compete and to get our volunteers some experience before we host the district meet May 7,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “Although we did have a few rain showers, overall the weather wasn’t an issue. I was very happy with how everything came together.
“Setting up and running a track meet is very labor and time consuming so to see everything work out is rewarding,” Tucker said. “We truly are fortunate to have the staff and parents who are willing to give their time to allow us to host a top-notch meet.”
New Haven’s girls pole vault trio of Ava Oelrichs, Janelle Cronin and Rebecca Joseph grabbed the top three spots. Oelrichs won by clearing 2.00 meters.
New Haven swept the top three spots in girls javelin. Katherine Holtmeyer won at 28.59 meters with Aubri Meyer and Liz Luecke following.
Peyton Sumpter checked in at 9.79 meters to win the girls triple jump. Gracie Steele and Brookelyn Vogelsang finished third and fourth, respectively.
Holtmeyer won the girls discus at 32.03 meters. Lexi Feldmann placed third.
Jack Feldmann won the boys javelin at 33.51 meters. Colin Steinbeck was third.
Meyer was the girls shot put winner at 10.58. Mekela Waters took third.
New Haven won the 800 girls relay in 1:58.07.
The Lady Shamrocks won the 400 relay in 56.80.
Avery Strubberg crossed the line first in the girls 400 in 1:08.48. Luecke was third.
Logan Williams won the boys 400 in 54.26.
Sydney Grubb won the girls 800 in 2:59.21. Elaina Cronin was third.
Lane O’Hern cleared 2.45 meters to finish second in the boys pole vault in front of teammates Jaytin Roberts and Jose Romo-Vazquez.
Steele (29.84) and Strubberg (30.00) placed second and third in the girls 200.
Lucas Peraino was third in the long jump at 4.33 meters and the triple jump at 9.40 meters.
Jack Feldmann ended third in the boys shot put at 9.53 meters.
Giovanna Peraino was third in the girls 100 in 15.17.
Grubb placed third in the girls 1,600 in 6:51.15.
Hunter Tallent was third in the boys 1,600 in 5:09.69.
Janelle Cronin was third in the girls 3,200 in 14:43.63.