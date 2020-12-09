Heading home from Montgomery City Friday, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks had to make extra room on the bus.
That’s because the Lady Shamrocks (1-1) defeated Liberty Christian Academy (6-3) to win the Montgomery County Tournament consolation title, 40-29.
“We came out a little slow in the first quarter, but put together a nice run in the second quarter to take the lead, and really never looked back,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said.
Liberty Christian, of Wright City, led 10-8 after one quarter. New Haven fought back to take a 23-17 lead at the break. The Lady Shamrocks led 34-25 after three quarters.
Peirick credited his team’s post defense with slowing Liberty.
“I thought our post girls played really well on defense and we were able to limit their shots underneath,” Peirick said.
Mackenzie Wilson led the Lady Shamrocks in scoring with 13 points. She had one of the team’s six three-point baskets.
Madison Langenberg was next with 10 points and hit two three-point baskets.
Natalie Covington knocked down a trio of three-point shots for her nine points.
“We had a couple of other girls step up and hit some shots from three to take a lot of pressure off of Mackenzie,” Peirick said. “Natalie Covington and Madison Langenberg did a really good job of hitting open shots.”
Hannah Rethemeyer closed with six points and Lucy Hoener added two points.
New Haven attempted two free throws and missed both.
“Our defense overall was pretty good,” Peirick said. “We turned them over 20-plus times and limited their possessions.”
Adison Roden led Liberty Christian with 14 points and hit both of the team’s three-point baskets.
Gracie Foran was next with nine points.
Alli Meyer netted four points and Kylee Ball added two.
Liberty Christian went 1-6 from the free-throw line.
New Haven only got to play twice in the tournament.
“It was a well run tournament despite the fact that teams dropped out last-minute,” Peirick said.
Wilson was named to the all-tournament team.
Hermann Wins
Hermann won the event title, beating Mexico, 49-43. Hermann’s Grace Winkelmann was the event MVP. Mexico’s Mya Miller and Riley Thurman also made the team.
In the third-place game, Montgomery County edged Clopton in overtime, 63-62. Taylor Flake made the all-tournament team along with Clopton’s Caragan Lockard.
There was no seventh-place game.