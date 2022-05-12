Hosting the Class 2 District 2 track meet, New Haven’s Lady Shamrocks stepped forward to claim second place in the team standings.
“Overall, it was a great team effort to finish second behind Steelville,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “We earned points in numerous events on the track and in the field.”
Steelville won the girls title with 143.5 points. New Haven was second with 87 points, one point in front of Louisiana.
Duchesne and Lutheran North, who both scored 80 points, rounded out the top five of the 14 scoring teams.
On the boys side, New Haven scored 28 points to place eighth, between Elsberry (44) and Brentwood (20).
Lutheran North won the meet with 129 points while Louisiana was second with 127 points. Whitfield was third at 121 and Steelville ended with 107 points to take fourth. Duchesne was fifth at 59 points.
New Haven qualified for 12 slots at next week’s sectional meet at Lutheran North. The top four finishers in each event earned the right to advance.
New Haven’s champions were:
• Mekela Waters in girls shot put (10.92 meters).
• Katie Holtmeyer in girls discus (31.99 meters).
Second-place New Haven athletes were:
• Aubri Meyer in girls shot put (10.84 meters).
• 800-meter girls relay team of Gracie Steele, Brookelyn Vogelsang, Avery Strubberg and Isabella Groner (1:55.39).
• 1,600 girls relay team of Steele, Liz Luecke, Groner and Strubberg (4:26.48).
Third-place qualifiers were:
• Strubberg in the girls 400 (106.75).
• Hunter Tallent in the boys 1,600 (4:48.14).
• Meyer in the girls javelin (31.18 meters).
New Haven’s fourth-place qualifiers were:
• Logan Williams in the boys 400 (53.53).
• Tallent in the boys 3,200 (11:05.82).
• Peyton Sumpter in the girls triple jump (9.69 meters).
• Girls 400 relay team of Sumpter, Vogelsang, Julia Faris and Groner (55.54).
Tucker said there were some challenges in hosting the meet, but New Haven was able to persevere.
“We had another successful meet,” Tucker said. “That’s not to say that we didn’t have some technical issues early on but neither the fans or the visiting schools knew, which is exactly what we want. We received numerous compliments and I can’t thank all of our volunteers for making it a great event for all involved.”
On the girls’ side, New Haven advanced three relay teams.
“As I was looking at the ranking last week, I was fairly confident that we would get the girls 400, 800 and 1,600 through,” he said. “We made significant progress and increased our times in all three, which is what we need to do if we are to advance to state. We had a wonky hand-off in the 400 and still ran our best time.”
Four of New Haven’s qualifiers came in throwing events.
“Our throws have been our strength this season and I was very pleased with how they competed, advancing two in the shot and one in discus and one in javelin,” Tucker said. “This was a major reason we were able to compete as a team.”
On the boys’ side, Tucker felt there weren’t many surprises.
“We advanced who we should have, with Hunter making it in the 1,600 and 3,200 and Logan in the 400,” Tucker said. “Colin Steinbeck finished out his high school career with a strong finish in the discus, finishing fifth (36.01 meters).”
Other fifth-place finishers were:
• Janelle Cronin in the girls 800 (2:45.28).
• Cronin in the girls 1,600 (6:23.16).