For the sixth time since 2010 and the first since 2018, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks are returning to the MSHSAA playoffs.
New Haven dominated top-seeded Clopton Thursday night in Clarksville to win the Class 2 District 5 title, 62-27.
“They were a very determined bunch going into the game last night and were a really happy bunch of girls,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “They deserved it. They worked hard in both games of districts and dominated both games. I am really proud of how they played here at the end of the year.”
The Lady Shamrocks will host the Class 2 sectional round Wednesday. The opponent and site will be determined following Saturday’s Class 2 District 6 championship game between top-seeded Schuyler County and second-seeded Scotland County. Those teams are playing Saturday at 6 p.m. in Queen City, Schuyler County’s home.
“Well, if we don’t have to travel three hours to play, that is a huge benefit,” Peirick said. “Hopefully, we can build on how we are playing right now and come out on top Wednesday night.”
In Thursday’s district title game, New Haven jumped out to a 13-6 lead after one quarter. The Lady Shamrocks extended that lead to 36-16 at the half. New Haven led after three quarters, 59-25.
“We pressed them all night and were able to get them to turn the ball over and get easy baskets,” Peirick said. “We rebounded well, for the most part. We just put everything together last night in a whole game. It was really fun and nice to finally see it come together.”
Peirick said the team was up for the challenge.
“It was a great team win for us last night,” he said. “We had girls step up last night in a big way. Peyton Sumpter shot the ball well. Natalie Covington gave us a boost in the scoring column and on defense. Brenna Langenberg was huge to get us started. She hit two threes, back-to-back, to get us off and running.”
Sumpter was the team’s leading scorer with 18 points. She ended with four of New Haven’s nine three-point baskets.
Mackenzie Wilson netted 16 points. She knocked down a pair of three-point shots and went 4-7 from the free-throw line.
Covington scored eight points with one three-point basket. She went 5-6 from the free-throw line.
Langenberg hit two three-point shots for her six points.
Ellie Westermeyer and Hannah Rethemeyer both scored four points.
Caroline Otten and Jessica Underwood each ended with two points.
New Haven hit 13 of 17 free throws and knocked down nine three-point shots.
For Clopton, Madelyn Brune was the top scorer with 10 points.
Caragan Lockard netted seven points.
Shana Yates was next with five points. Taylor Akers and Logan Hall each scored two points. Madison Akers added one point.
Clopton hit three three-point shots and went 8-11 from the free-throw line.
Since New Haven restarted girls basketball in 1994, the Lady Shamrocks have won 11 district titles. The program has claimed one state title, finished second twice and fourth once.
Since 2012, the Lady Shamrocks have claimed six district titles and made it to the state level three times. New Haven reached the quarterfinals in 2018.