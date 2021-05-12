Hosting the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 track and field meet Saturday, the New Haven girls shined, placing fourth among 13 schools.
“Overall, I have to compliment all my athletes who competed Saturday,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “It was a very challenging district. Even though many knew that their chances of getting out were slim, each one pushed themselves and worked very hard, which is a testament to their character and competitiveness.”
The Lady Shamrocks scored 73.5 points to finish behind champion Harrisburg (113), Steelville (95) and Grandview (81.5).
Belle was immediately behind the Lady Shamrocks with 64 points.
On the boys side, New Haven netted 16 points to place 11th among 14 schools.
Harisburg won with 127 points. New Bloomfield was next at 109, and Fayette was third with 103 points.
Rounding out the top five were Steelville (88) and Tolton Catholic (86).
The top four finishers in each event advanced to this Saturday’s Class 2 sectional at South Callaway. Qualifiers from Districts 1 and 2 will be looking to finish in the top four spots there to advance to the state meet Friday, May 21, at Jefferson City High School.
New Haven qualified for the sectional meet in six events.
Winners
• Senior Emma McIntyre won the girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:44.94.
• McIntyre also won the girls 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:53.88, nearly 56 seconds in front of the runner-up.
• 3,200-meter girls relay team of freshman Gracie Steele, senior Hannah Rethemeyer, senior Madison Langenberg and McIntyre won with a time of 10:38.91.
• Senior Alaina Scott won the girls pole vault, clearing 2.65 meters (8-8.25).
Fourth place
• Junior Logan Williams ran a time of 54.31 in the boys 400-meter dash to advance to the sectional meet.
• Senior John Liggett placed fourth in the boys high jump, clearing 1.7 meters (5-7).
“In terms of the athletes who qualified, we got out what we expected on the girls side,” Tucker said. “All season, Alaina Scott in the pole vault and Emma McIntyre in the 1,600 and 3,200, along with Gracie Steele, Hannah Rethemeyer, Maddy Langenburg and Emma in the 3,200 relay, had been our strongest events.”
The two fourth-place finishers also impressed.
“On the boys side, we were pleasantly surprised with both John Liggett and Logan Williams advancing in the high jump and 400, respectively,” Tucker said. “Both were close going into the meet and really performed well on Saturday.”
Just missing
Additionally, junior Hunter Tallent was fifth in the boys 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:42.97.
Scott was sixth in the girls high jump at 1.35 meters (4-5).
Steele placed sixth in the girls long jump at 4.35 meters (14-3.25).
Junior Peyton Sumpter was sixth in the girls triple jump at 9.28 meters (30-5.5).
Freshman Aubri Meyer ended sixth in the girls shot put with a best throw of 9.75 meters (32-0).
Senior Ellie Westermeyer placed sixth in the girls discus at 28.6 meters (94-1).
The girls 400-meter relay team of Sumpter, freshman Julia Faris, Grace Faris and senior Brande Kubiak was sixth at 56.04.
Hosting issues
Besides competing in the event, New Haven also dealt with the issue of hosting the event.
“Besides a few minor technical difficulties at the beginning, the meet went very smoothly,” Tucker said. “For the first time, we timed the meet ourselves and used laser sighting to measure all the throws and horizontal jumps. Besides an initial hiccup at the beginning, all the technology worked great and provided the athletes with a smooth-running meet.”
Weather cooperated as well.
“Going into the meet, we were concerned about the rain that was in the forecast, but we only had a small shower in the morning, and by the afternoon the sun came out,” Tucker said. “I want to thank all the volunteers who worked to make this meet such a success. Without them, it just wouldn’t happen.”