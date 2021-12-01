Jumping out to a quick lead Monday in the opening round of the Montgomery County Tournament, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks earned a semifinal date with top-seeded Mexico Wednesday.
New Haven (2-0), seeded fourth, knocked off No. 5 Fulton (2-1) Monday in the opening round, 43-34.
“We opened up the game with a great first quarter, which has been a point of emphasis for us coming into this year,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “We forced several turnovers, cleaned up the rebounds and shot the ball really well.”
New Haven opened with a 15-4 first quarter. Fulton recovered and outscored New Haven, 11-3, in the second quarter. New Haven led 18-15 at the intermission.
“In the second quarter, we lacked attention to detail and made some mistakes, which let them back in the game,” Peirick said. “It was the only quarter that we lost.”
In the third quarter, New Haven added to the lead and was up, 29-25, heading into the final quarter.
Senior guard Mackenzie Wilson paced the Lady Shamrocks with 14 points, including two of the team’s four three-point baskets.
Senior Peyton Sumpter netted 11 points and went 4-4 from the free-throw line. For the game, New Haven went 7-11 from the charity stripe.
Brenna Langenberg and Aubri Meyer scored five points apiece.
Tressa Carver checked in with four points. Natalie Covington and Emma Rohlfing each scored two points.
Fulton focused its offense on Kiah Pittman, who scored 24 of Fulton’s 34 points. She hit four of Fulton’s six three-point baskets.
“In the second half, I thought we played a pretty clean game but let the Pittman girl get too clean looks, and she hit about every shot she took,” Peirick said.
Samantha Hedgpath and Kier Henderson each scored three points.
Alex Trowbridge added two points, and Jayna Hedgpath and Alexis Raebel scored one point apiece.
Fulton went 2-6 from the free-throw line.
“In the end, we handled the ball and took advantage of opportunities to score against their pressure to come away with a win,” Peirick said. “On a night that we did not shoot the ball well, it was great to see us find a way to get the job done.”
New Haven’s next game is Wednesday at 6 p.m. against top-seeded Mexico, a 39-23 winner over No. 8 Wellsville-Middletown Monday. That game will be played at Montgomery County High School starting at 6 p.m.
In the other first-round games, second-seeded Montgomery County knocked off No. 7 Clopton, 59-44, and third-seeded Hermann beat No. 6 Bowling Green, 63-28.
The final round on the consolation side will be played Friday, and the championship and third-place games are Saturday.
The boys bracket starts play Tuesday with the second round Thursday. The consolation final round will be Friday with the title and third-place games being held on Saturday.