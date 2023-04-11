New Haven’s girls track athletes flexed their muscles Thursday, winning the team title at the Montgomery County Meet.
New Haven finished with 213.5 points to defeat four other schools.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
New Haven’s girls track athletes flexed their muscles Thursday, winning the team title at the Montgomery County Meet.
New Haven finished with 213.5 points to defeat four other schools.
The Lady Shamrocks scored 134.5 points in field events alone.
North Point was second at 166 points. Owensville scored 87 points while Cuba (83) and Montgomery County (21.5) rounded out the field.
On the boys side, the Owensville Dutchmen won the four-team meet with 211 points. Cuba was second at 161 while New Haven closed third at 73 points. Montgomery County claimed fourth at 70.
Once again, New Haven was able to dominate in throwing events. Between the shot put, discus and javelin, New Haven scored 81.5 points.
Aubri Meyer (10.6 meters), Mekela Waters (10.18) and Alayna Lagemann (9.62) snagged the top three spots in the shot put.
For good measure, Sam Mendenhall (7.97) and Katherine Holtmeyer (7.8) were seventh and eighth, respectively, to earn points.
It was another New Haven sweep of the top three spots in the discus. Waters was the winner with a top throw of 32.48 meters. Holtmeyer (30.84) and Lagemann (26.72) secured the next two spots. Meyer (24.22) ended fifth.
In the javelin, Meyer had the top throw at 30.66 meters. Liz Luecke (28.86) was second with Lagemann (23.92) fourth and Mendenhall (22.32) sixth.
New Haven scored 27 more points in the long jump with Morgan Guehne touching down at 4.2 meters to win.
Other Lady Shamrocks to score were Sophia Long (3.88), Sarah Woodle (3.82), Isabella Groner (3.75) and Tess Schweich (3.42).
The Lady Shamrocks added 18 more field event points in the pole vault as Ava Oelrichs and Rebecca Joseph both cleared 2 meters with Oelrichs winning on criteria.
And, Long finished second in the triple jump at 8.18 meters.
New Haven’s other winners were:
• Avery Strubberg in 400 dash (1:06.41).
• 400 relay team of Abbigail Meyer, Guehne, Giovanna Peraino and Groner (57.02).
• 800 relay team of Luecke, Guehne, Bailey Fleer and Groner (2:02.6).
• 1,600 relay team of Lesly Gerlemann, Luecke, Groner and Strubberg (4:47.85).
Janelle Cronin was second in the 1,600 run (6:42.65) and third in the 800 run (2:59.12).
Boys
In the boys meet, New Haven’s winners were:
• Lucas Peraino in long jump (5.3 meters).
• Lewis Wray in triple jump (10.79).
Second-place Shamrocks were Jose Romo-Vazquez in the triple jump (10.48) and Jack Feldmann in the shot put (10.76) and javelin (38.2).
Romo-Vazquez ran third in the 800 run (2:33.93).
New Haven returns to action Tuesday at the Don Olszowka Invitational at Union High School.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.