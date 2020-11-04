There will be plenty of green in Columbia later this week.
New Haven qualified its girls cross country team for the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships at Gans Creek Recreation Area by winning last Saturday’s Class 2 District 4 meet in Linn.
“It was one of the best races we have ever run on the girls side,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “We lost our No. 5 runner to a concussion two weeks ago and our chances of qualifying as a team were really in doubt but the girls ran a very smart and gutsy race. This is one of the most resilient groups I have worked with. Every time we have faced a setback they come back strong.”
The Lady Shamrocks scored 50 points to win by four over Russellville. There were five schools with enough runners for team scores.
By virtue of winning the district title, the entire girls team gets to run Friday in the Class 2 state meet.
The New Haven girls will run Friday at 1:30 p.m. New Haven’s lone boy, Logan Williams, will run at 4 p.m.
Girls
New Haven senior Emma McIntyre won the individual title with a time of 21:17.60.
Gracie Steele, a freshman, was third in 22:43.40.
Next was senior Caroline Otten, who was 13th in 23:38.40.
Senior Hannah Borcherding placed 19th with a time of 24:28.40.
Haleigh Nieman was New Haven’s fifth runner, ending 24th in 25:28.40.
Boys
Williams, a junior, placed 15th in 19:16 to make the state cut.
New Haven’s other runners all placed in the top 24.
Junior Charlie Roth was 18th in 19:36.90.
Sophomore Andrew Rethemeyer ran 19th in 19:39.40.
Junior Hunter Tallent ended 21st in 19:49.20.
And, senior Matthew Otten finished 24th in 20:20.60.
“Our boys put up a good fight as well but only Logan Williams qualified,” Tucker said. “I’m really proud of the effort Logan and the other boys have given all season. We missed qualifying as a team by four points, which is pretty impressive since this is only the second race all season that I ran my top five boys.”
New Haven scored 95 points to end fourth among seven teams.
Tolton Catholic won the title with 28 points. There was a scramble for second place.
Russellville scored 91 points while New Bloomfield was third at 92.