It’s been a busy time for the New Haven girls basketball Lady Shamrocks.
Playing at home Friday for senior night, New Haven rolled to a 50-24 win over Wellsville-Middletown.
Moving to the Hermann Tournament Monday, the Lady Shamrocks (12-5) fell to third-seeded Hermann, 48-41.
New Haven will play Liberty Christian Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the consolation semifinals.
Wellsville
New Haven led after one quarter, 8-6, and was up at the half, 20-13. New Haven led after three quarters, 37-18.
Brenna Langenberg led New Haven in scoring with 22 points, including four of the team’s eight three-point baskets.
“It took a while to get going offensively against their box-and-one that they put on Mackenzie (Wilson),” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “Brenna Langenberg did a good job facilitating our offense through driving to the basket, and she put together a big third quarter of 10 points to get the ball rolling in the second half.”
Wilson was next with 13 points, hitting two three-point baskets and going 3-3 from the free-throw line.
Peyton Sumpter also hit two three-point shots and ended with eight points.
Other scorers were Emma Rohlfing with four points, Aubri Meyer with two and Tressa Carver with one point.
“Defensively, we did a good job in the second half limiting them to one chance,” Peirick said.
Hermann
New Haven led for much of the game against Hermann Monday to open the Hermann Tournament.
The Lady Shamrocks were up after one quarter, 14-9, at the half, 18-17, and through three quarters, 33-30.
Wilson led New Haven in scoring with 16 points, including two of the team’s three three-point baskets and going 6-6 from the line.
Langenberg was next with eight points while Sumpter netted six.
Meyer scored four points while Carver, Natalie Covington and Jessica Underwood each scored two.
New Haven hit three three-point baskets and went 12-19 from the free-throw line.
Hermann was paced by Ava Hughes and Grace Godat with 12 points apiece.
Holly Heldt scored 11 points, Chelsey Moeckli ended with six, Malerie Schutt scored four and Cydney Moeckli added three points.
Hermann hit three three-point shots and went 17-24 from the free-throw line.
“We were unable to put back to back positive quarters together,” Peirick said. “We outplayed them in both the first and third quarters, but we finished both halves with too many mistakes.”
Peirick indicated New Haven struggled offensively to find creativity.
“We relied too heavily on Brenna and Mackenzie driving the ball instead of creating movement off the ball,” Peirick said.
Peirick said the team made errors on defense and allowed Hermann to get to the free-throw line too often.