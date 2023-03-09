Baseball or track.
Those are the options for New Haven students looking to play a sport during the spring season.
It’s the same as in recent history at the school with the two programs.
Kris Poore returns to lead New Haven’s baseball team while John Tucker is back to run the New Haven boys and girls track squads.
The baseball Shamrocks open the season Friday, March 17, in the Four Rivers Preseason Tournament.
The Shamrocks will take on top-seeded Pacific in the first round at Owensville High School with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.
The second round will be played Saturday, March 18 at Union’s Wildcat Ballpark. The final rounds will be played at Sullivan and Owensville Wednesday, March 22.
The track program competes at the Hermann open March 23 and the Borgia Invitational March 28.
Tucker, the longtime leader of the New Haven track program, is stepping down after the season. Athletic Director Jaime Hoener said the school is looking to fill the cross country and track head coaching positions.
Both jobs have been posted and the school is accepting applications.
