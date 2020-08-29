One of the area’s smallest schools, New Haven has plenty to look forward to this season.
New Haven once again will have three sports programs during the fall. Volleyball, cross country and softball all have had success in recent seasons. The volleyball and cross country teams have won state trophies in recent years. The softball team has had two seasons in a row of finishing around .500 in the Four Rivers Conference. The softball team was the district runner-up last fall.
Additionally, New Haven has a new floor for its gym and the volleyball Lady Shamrocks are looking forward to playing on it.
The school has a plan to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, including reduced fans at home events and other measures. The New Haven Invitational cross country meet also is limiting fans this season. The program is asking that only immediate family attend and that fans leave immediately after their race of interest ends.
Volleyball
There will be a different look for the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks this fall.
New Haven’s gym has the same physical dimensions, including the low ceiling which has forced many defenders to switch course to play a bounce over the years.
However, there will be a new floor this season. The floor was installed during the summer.
“We are very excited to be the first team to play on our new gym floor,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “Thank you to the New Haven community for passing a bond issue so that we were able to upgrade to a new floor. Our other floor was original to the building from 1966. We also have new gym chairs, thanks to our athletic boosters.”
Hoener’s team went 8-21-1 last season and returns four regular varsity players for this season.
Maria Sheible, Ellie Westermeyer, Hannah Rethemeyer and Alaina Scott are the top returners.
Sheible, an outside hitter, was a primary passer with 246 digs. She logged 59 kills, 16 aces and seven blocks as well.
Westermeyer sets and plays middle hitter. She led the team with 191 aces and also had 71 kills, 26 blocks, 167 digs and 34 aces.
Rethemeyer, a rightside-middle hitter, had 32 kills, 25 blocks, eight aces and 58 digs last season.
Scott, a rightside-middle hitter, posted 24 kills, eight blocks and 28 digs.
Players moving up this year who could make an impact include junior setter-outside hitter Natalie Covington, junior middle hitter Lexi Feldmann, junior outside hitter Peyton Sumpter and junior setter-outside hitter Lucy Hoener.
Overall, the team had 26 players make it through the first week with six seniors, six juniors, five sophomores and nine freshmen on the team.
“Every spot is wide open right now,” Hoener said. “There is lots of competition for spots.”
Julie Westermeyer, Rachel Meyer and Meghan Brown are Hoener’s assistant coaches. All of the coaches are New Haven graduates.
Hoener feels Hermann and St. Clair are the top teams in the Four Rivers Conference this fall. Both return significant athletes from last year’s teams. She also feels St. Francis Borgia Regional will be a strong team in the area.
There will be changes this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teams will not change sides between games and warmups will start as soon as the previous match finishes. The captains meeting will be less crowded.
Also, opposing teams will not be able to have balls while the other team is warming up.
Individually, precautions include individual water bottles and towels, disinfecting balls, separate drink areas and masks.
“We’re just trying to do what we can to help make sure that we get a season,” Hoener said.
Cross Country
Numbers might be down for New Haven’s cross country program this fall, but Head Coach John Tucker feels there is potential with this year’s group.
New Haven has seven boys and six girls on the roster.
“I feel that COVID-19 played a role in my numbers, since some who had signed up decided to opt out of in-person school for virtual school,” Tucker said.
The team’s top runner returns. Senior Emma McIntyre finished 14th at the Class 2 Championships last year in 20:11.6 to claim all-state honors.
Hannah Borcherding, Caroline Otten and Emily Delgado were team members last year. Haleigh Nieman and Gracie Steele are freshmen new to the squad.
New Haven graduated its lone boys state qualifier from last year, Austin Tegeler, but does have two runners back who were members of the 2018 Class 2 third-place team.
Junior Charlie Roth ran to 104th place as a freshman while junior Logan Williams was 109th as a freshman.
Hunter Tallent, Andrew Rethemeyer and Matthew Otten were on the squad last year. David Otten also has past experience. Gavin Allen, a junior, is new to cross country.
At this point, Tucker said McIntyre and Williams are the top runners.
Jared Pruessner is the assistant coach and primarily will be working with the middle school program.
“In terms of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing in our warmup and when we are running as best we can,” Tucker said. “I am also a strong advocate of mask wearing, so we are wearing them whenever possible. We are also working on changes to our meet on Sept. 5 by creating a finish corral that hopefully will keep the athletes and our workers as separated as possible.”
Softball
Doug Peirick’s softball Lady Shamrocks don’t have a large roster, but they have quality in the returning players.
Remember the numbers seven and 11. They recur for the Lady Shamrocks.
New Haven went 7-11 for Head Coach Doug Peirick last season. And, of the 11 players, seven are returning starters.
The team finished second in the Class 2 District 8 Tournament last fall, falling to Linn in the district title game.
The Lady Shamrocks went 3-4 in the Four Rivers Conference last fall and were 4-3 in 2018.
With seven returning starters, the team is looking to continue its recent momentum.
All three players who had pitching experience, Ryan Stutzman, Madison Langenberg and Jessica Underwood, all return. Stutzman was 5-4 with a 3.36 ERA. Langenberg was 1-7 with a 9.83 ERA and she started eight games. Underwood pitched 1.2 innings.
Stutzman batted .395 with one double and one triple. She scored eight times and drove in nine runs.
Mackenzie Wilson was the team’s top batter last season, hitting .412 with four doubles and two home runs. She scored 14 times and drove in 10 runs.
Brande Kubiak was a .281 batter with three doubles, 14 runs and 11 RBIs.
Langenberg was a .241 hitter with one double and one triple. She scored 11 times and drove in seven.
Others with experience include Lindsey Steinbeck, Emilee Hinten and Jessica Underwood.
Newcomers to the varsity level include Abbigail Meyer, Ava Vandegriffe, Katelyn Dittberner and Kyra Mauntel.
Peirick said filling the left field and center field positions will be primary goals for the preseason.
Peirick feels Sullivan and Union consistently are strong teams in the Four Rivers Conference
Stephanie Scheer is Peirick’s assistant coach. By Bill Battle
One of the area’s smallest schools, New Haven has plenty to look forward to this season.
New Haven once again will have three sports programs during the fall. Volleyball, cross country and softball all have had success in recent seasons. The volleyball and cross country teams have won state trophies in recent years. The softball team has had two seasons in a row of finishing around .500 in the Four Rivers Conference. The softball team was the district runner-up last fall.
Additionally, New Haven has a new floor for its gym and the volleyball Lady Shamrocks are looking forward to playing on it.
The school has a plan to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, including reduced fans at home events and other measures. The New Haven Invitational cross country meet also is limiting fans this season. The program is asking that only immediate family attend and that fans leave immediately after their race of interest ends.
Volleyball
There will be a different look for the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks this fall.
New Haven’s gym has the same physical dimensions, including the low ceiling which has forced many defenders to switch course to play a bounce over the years.
However, there will be a new floor this season. The floor was installed during the summer.
“We are very excited to be the first team to play on our new gym floor,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “Thank you to the New Haven community for passing a bond issue so that we were able to upgrade to a new floor. Our other floor was original to the building from 1966. We also have new gym chairs, thanks to our athletic boosters.”
Hoener’s team went 8-21-1 last season and returns four regular varsity players for this season.
Maria Sheible, Ellie Westermeyer, Hannah Rethemeyer and Alaina Scott are the top returners.
Sheible, an outside hitter, was a primary passer with 246 digs. She logged 59 kills, 16 aces and seven blocks as well.
Westermeyer sets and plays middle hitter. She led the team with 191 aces and also had 71 kills, 26 blocks, 167 digs and 34 aces.
Rethemeyer, a rightside-middle hitter, had 32 kills, 25 blocks, eight aces and 58 digs last season.
Scott, a rightside-middle hitter, posted 24 kills, eight blocks and 28 digs.
Players moving up this year who could make an impact include junior setter-outside hitter Natalie Covington, junior middle hitter Lexi Feldmann, junior outside hitter Peyton Sumpter and junior setter-outside hitter Lucy Hoener.
Overall, the team had 26 players make it through the first week with six seniors, six juniors, five sophomores and nine freshmen on the team.
“Every spot is wide open right now,” Hoener said. “There is lots of competition for spots.”
Julie Westermeyer, Rachel Meyer and Meghan Brown are Hoener’s assistant coaches. All of the coaches are New Haven graduates.
Hoener feels Hermann and St. Clair are the top teams in the Four Rivers Conference this fall. Both return significant athletes from last year’s teams. She also feels St. Francis Borgia Regional will be a strong team in the area.
There will be changes this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teams will not change sides between games and warmups will start as soon as the previous match finishes. The captains meeting will be less crowded.
Also, opposing teams will not be able to have balls while the other team is warming up.
Individually, precautions include individual water bottles and towels, disinfecting balls, separate drink areas and masks.
“We’re just trying to do what we can to help make sure that we get a season,” Hoener said.
Cross Country
Numbers might be down for New Haven’s cross country program this fall, but Head Coach John Tucker feels there is potential with this year’s group.
New Haven has seven boys and six girls on the roster.
“I feel that COVID-19 played a role in my numbers, since some who had signed up decided to opt out of in-person school for virtual school,” Tucker said.
The team’s top runner returns. Senior Emma McIntyre finished 14th at the Class 2 Championships last year in 20:11.6 to claim all-state honors.
Hannah Borcherding, Caroline Otten and Emily Delgado were team members last year. Haleigh Nieman and Gracie Steele are freshmen new to the squad.
New Haven graduated its lone boys state qualifier from last year, Austin Tegeler, but does have two runners back who were members of the 2018 Class 2 third-place team.
Junior Charlie Roth ran to 104th place as a freshman while junior Logan Williams was 109th as a freshman.
Hunter Tallent, Andrew Rethemeyer and Matthew Otten were on the squad last year. David Otten also has past experience. Gavin Allen, a junior, is new to cross country.
At this point, Tucker said McIntyre and Williams are the top runners.
Jared Pruessner is the assistant coach and primarily will be working with the middle school program.
“In terms of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing in our warmup and when we are running as best we can,” Tucker said. “I am also a strong advocate of mask wearing, so we are wearing them whenever possible. We are also working on changes to our meet on Sept. 5 by creating a finish corral that hopefully will keep the athletes and our workers as separated as possible.”
Softball
Doug Peirick’s softball Lady Shamrocks don’t have a large roster, but they have quality in the returning players.
Remember the numbers seven and 11. They recur for the Lady Shamrocks.
New Haven went 7-11 for Head Coach Doug Peirick last season. And, of the 11 players, seven are returning starters.
The team finished second in the Class 2 District 8 Tournament last fall, falling to Linn in the district title game.
The Lady Shamrocks went 3-4 in the Four Rivers Conference last fall and were 4-3 in 2018.
With seven returning starters, the team is looking to continue its recent momentum.
All three players who had pitching experience, Ryan Stutzman, Madison Langenberg and Jessica Underwood, all return. Stutzman was 5-4 with a 3.36 ERA. Langenberg was 1-7 with a 9.83 ERA and she started eight games. Underwood pitched 1.2 innings.
Stutzman batted .395 with one double and one triple. She scored eight times and drove in nine runs.
Mackenzie Wilson was the team’s top batter last season, hitting .412 with four doubles and two home runs. She scored 14 times and drove in 10 runs.
Brande Kubiak was a .281 batter with three doubles, 14 runs and 11 RBIs.
Langenberg was a .241 hitter with one double and one triple. She scored 11 times and drove in seven.
Others with experience include Lindsey Steinbeck, Emilee Hinten and Jessica Underwood.
Newcomers to the varsity level include Abbigail Meyer, Ava Vandegriffe, Katelyn Dittberner and Kyra Mauntel.
Peirick said filling the left field and center field positions will be primary goals for the preseason.
Peirick feels Sullivan and Union consistently are strong teams in the Four Rivers Conference
Stephanie Scheer is Peirick’s assistant coach.