It took five games Monday for the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks to push past Capital City in Jefferson City.
New Haven (5-5-2) won, 25-27, 25-15, 25-19, 10-25, 15-13.
“Capital City is young, but they have some girls who you can tell have played a lot of volleyball, probably more than some of our kids,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “I thought our kids played tired and were a little unfocused. I was happy to get a win on the road even if it took us five sets.”
New Haven was coming off it its round robin tournament Saturday. In that event, New Haven went 1-1-2 and finished second, falling to Winfield in the championship.
In Monday’s win, Natalie Covington led the offense with nine kills. Hannah Rethemeyer and Ellie Westermeyer each had five kills. Lucy Hoener was next with three kills.
Lexi Feldman and Peyton Sumpter each had one kill.
Covington recorded 14 assists and Westermeyer was next with seven. Hoener and Sumpter each had one assist.
Sumpter served three aces. Covington, Westermeyer, Hoener and Rethemeyer each had two.
Rethemeyer and Westermeyer had two blocks apiece. Feldman and Sumpter each had one.