For the time being, the New Haven softball Lady Shamrocks have recorded their final out.
New Haven announced it will not field girls softball this fall based upon low numbers at preseason meetings.
New Haven Athletic Director Jaime Hoener reported that eight girls came to the preseason meeting, with two who have never played before.
Once it was decided there weren’t enough players, New Haven approached a neighboring school in an attempt to form a co-op and give the interested New Haven players the chance to suit up for the other school.
“We plan to revisit this for the next couple of years,” Hoener said. “We had pursued the co-op option. Four of the eight girls said they would be interested in it. After meeting with the other school, it was decided that it was not something that was going to work out for next year.”
The Lady Shamrocks were 8-12 last season, but graduation and other losses left the program with fewer than nine prospective players.
“It’s really disappointing that we won’t be able to field a team next fall,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We just didn’t have enough girls to replace our three seniors who graduated, and we had three girls who played last year and didn’t want to come back. I think the real disappointing fact is that those three who played last year and aren’t coming back played almost every pitch of every game last year.”
New Haven moved its softball program to the fall season in 2003.
New Haven had fielded three teams for female athletes during the fall season despite being the smallest school in the Four Rivers Conference.
According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, New Haven High School currently has an enrollment of 171 students.
MSHSAA, which uses a different formula, lists New Haven with 126 students.
The school still will field its volleyball program for girls and a coed cross country program.