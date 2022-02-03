The battle for the consolation bracket came down to a pair of Four Rivers Conference foes in Hermann.
New Haven (10-9) left with the win Saturday, defeating St. Clair (9-8), 42-30.
St. Clair led after one quarter, 7-6, but the Shamrocks took control in the second period, outscoring the Bulldogs, 15-4, to give New Haven a 21-11 halftime lead.
“I’m pretty happy with the way we played,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “My one complaint is that we couldn’t blow it open in the third quarter, because we had opportunities to do that.”
The Shamrocks extended the advantage, 33-17, to end the third quarter.
“I thought both teams competed and played really hard,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “They made shots. The ball wasn’t going in for us. I thought we rushed too much and didn’t execute well offensively. Credit to New Haven for the type of aggressive, disciplined defense they played. We got into a little bit of foul trouble in the second quarter and we need to be more consistent overall.”
Mitchell Meyer’s 12 points led New Haven in the game. Meyer added four rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Sam Scheer, a first team all-tournament pick, netted 10 points with nine rebounds and one block.
Logan Williams finished with 10 points, three assists and one rebound.
Will Hellmann posted four points, two rebounds and one assist.
Andrew Rethemeyer recorded four points, six rebounds and one block.
Adam Homeyer chipped in two points, three rebounds and one assist.
Charlie Roth grabbed two rebounds, two steals and made one assist.
“I was really glad we got some balanced scoring with Logan and Mitchell both in double figures,” Peirick said. “It was also nice to get some buckets from guys like Will, Andrew, and Adam. Defensively, we were pretty darn good. It didn’t matter who was on the floor — we got after them and were able to turn them over some and make them take some pretty tough shots. St. Clair always plays hard and has tough kids, so we are pretty happy with our effort.”
For the Bulldogs, Austin Dunn posted 11 points with three assists and one steal.
Isaac Nunez netted nine points with three rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Carter Short finished with four points and six rebounds.
Jordan Rodrigue, a second team all-tournament selection, scored three points with two rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Hayden Johnson added three points, one rebound, one assist and one steal.
Ty Record and Caleb Walters each grabbed two rebounds.
“Austin did a good job finishing around the rim, and I thought he did a really good job guarding Scheer,” Isgrig said. “Isaac continues to be consistent for us and was a threat for us offensively. Overall, I thought we were good defensively. We need to do a little better job getting a hand up on shooters but only giving up 42 points is a good number on the defensive end. We just need to be better on offense.”
Hermann’s Parker Anderson was named the tournament Most Valuable Player after leading the Bearcats to the tournament championship with a 53-44 win against California.
New Haven starts the new month at home Tuesday, hosting Chamois at 7:30 p.m.
St. Clair goes on the road Tuesday, tipping off at Cuba at 7 p.m.