The first strikeout of the 2023 high school girls softball has been registered.
Due to low numbers on the first day of practices, the New Haven softball team will take another season off, New Haven Athletic Director Jaime Hoener reported Tuesday.
New Haven last played in 2021 and skipped the 2022 season due to lack of enough players to field a team.
The same situation has happened again this year and the numbers were low enough that not even a pickup of a couple of players in the next week would make a difference.
Veteran New Haven Coach Doug Peirick was set to return this season with the team.
New Haven softball isn’t the only sport which will miss this fall.
St. Clair boys soccer also is suspended for a second season.
The team also was halted due to low numbers and hasn’t been able to return.
