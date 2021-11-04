Change is good.
At least, that’s what the New Haven cross country program believes at this time.
Thanks to changes in the MSHSAA postseason, both New Haven teams have qualified for this week’s MSHSAA Class 1 Championships at Gans Creek in Columbia.
Running in the Class 1 District 3 meet in Linn, New Haven’s boys scored 56 points to finish second in the district, four points behind Glasgow.
New Haven’s girls were third, scoring 115 points to finish behind district champion Hermitage (30) and runner-up Wellsville-Middletown (87).
“The new format certainly helped my boys team,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “We did have our best race, so qualifying four teams gives us another chance.”
In the boys race, senior Logan Williams led the way with a 12th-place finish in 19:02.10.
Junior Andrew Rethemeyer was next, placing 24th in 19:45.80.
The other Shamrocks were senior Hunter Tallent (34th in 20:12.10), senior Charlie Roth (39th in 20:25.70), sophomore Jose Romo-Vazquez (20:32.90), junior David Otten (48th in 20:45.40) and freshman Ryan Steinbeck (53rd in 21:17.50).
Sophomore Gracie Steele led the Lady Shamrocks, placing fifth in 22:33.50.
Freshman Janelle Cronin placed ninth, ending with a time of 23:48.90.
Emily Delgado, a senior, completed the race in 24:37.70. Sophomore Sydney Grubb was 21st in 25:09.80.
Rounding out New Haven’s runners were senior Chloe Grater (30th in 26:02.50) and freshman Lexi Yochim (35th in 27:04.50).
Conditions were less than perfect, Tucker said. Rain in the days leading up to Saturday’s race, coupled with the fact that the Class 1 races were the third among three classes, left a sloppy course.
Tucker felt his boys have room for improvement.
“I would not blame our performance on the course. Although wet, it certainly didn’t affect performances across the board,” Tucker said. “I take responsibility for our performance. I feel that I got them too keyed up, and we went out too fast. Just goes to show that even an experienced coach can make a rookie mistake. I am confident we will race better at Gans Creek.”
New Haven’s girls will be looking to follow up on their district finish.
“My girls, on the other hand, had a great race, finishing just four points behind Glasgow,” Tucker said. “They ran a very smart race, and I did a better job of not winding them up too much.”