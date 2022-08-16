Last year, they were among the top 10 in the state.
This year, New Haven’s cross country team would like to have 10 runners.
John Tucker’s cross country Shamrocks are looking to add to his nine runners (seven boys and two girls) in upcoming practices.
Tucker, who is in his 28th season running the New Haven cross country teams, led both squads to state top-10 finishes last year.
The girls were fourth in Class 1 while the boys placed eighth.
Both girls who came out on the opening day, Janelle Cronin and Sydney Grubb, ran in the state meet.
On the boys side, five runners return, including Andrew Rethemeyer, David Otten and Jose Romo-Vasquez, who competed in the state meet.
The boys team currently has seven, including two freshmen.
Tucker reported the team lost one boy after the opening practice, but gained another.
Tucker is hoping to add additional runners in the sessions leading up to the start of the season, Sept. 3, in the New Haven Invitational.
Volleyball
New Haven’s volleyball team had 29 athletes come out Monday on the opening day.
Head Coach Jaime Hoener said it was a good start.
“Practice was great and girls were ready to go,” Hoener said.
New Haven is keeping all 29 athletes with 13 going to the varsity team. Eight will be on the junior varsity squad and eight more are on the freshman team.
New Haven went 15-13-3 last year, reaching the sectional round.
Three starters, Aubri Meyer, Liz Luecke and Tressa Carver, return to the Lady Shamrocks this fall.
Hoener, an all-state player during her playing career at New Haven, will be joined by a pair of former New Haven players on her coaching staff this year. Brooklyn Covington and Emma Engelbrecht will be helping Hoener.
Covington coached the freshman (C) team last fall.
Engelbrecht just graduated from Lindenwood University, where she played volleyball. Engelbrecht was a standout in volleyball, girls basketball and girls track during her high school career.
