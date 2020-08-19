Same meet, different rules.
The 2020 New Haven Cross Country Invitational once again will be the first big meet of the new fall sports season. However, there are many changes for this year’s race.
The course will be similar to recent years at 3.1 miles for high schools and a two-mile loop for middle school runners.
However, there are many adjustments for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Water will not be provided for competitors and all runners are asked to come prepared. Gatorade, water and fruit will be available at a concession stand at one of the lower pavilions.
Organizers are asking that only family members come to the meet this year and asks that they leave immediately after their race of interest is finished. Masks are highly recommended.
This year, there will be a limit of seven runners per school in each race.
At this point, athletes likely will be asked to wear masks for the first part of the race. This could change as the meet gets closer.
There will be no awards ceremony this year. All medals and plaques will be handed out to coaches after the race.
In the high school races, there will be one plaque and 15 medals awarded. In junior high school races, there will be one team plaque and 10 medals.
And, there will be no open race this year.
All results will be available on Athletic.net.
The meet starts at 8:30 a.m. with the junior high school girls race. All other races will start five minutes after the finish of the previous race. Junior high school boys, junior varsity girls, varsity girls, junior varsity boys and varsity boys follow.
Schools scheduled to race are Battle, Belle, Calvary Lutheran, Tolton Catholic, Hermann, Lighthouse Prep, Linn, Montgomery County, New Bloomfield, New Haven, Owensville, Pacific, St. Dominic, St. Francis Borgia Regional, Union and Winfield.