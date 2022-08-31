For many area schools, the New Haven Cross Country Invitational starts the season.
This year’s event is being held Saturday, Sept. 3, at the New Haven City Park.
For many years, the event was a short course event, but the course has been reconfigured to a full 5,000 meters (3.1 miles) and that’s how it’s been run for several seasons now.
The coaches will meet at 8:15 a.m. with races starting soon after that.
Junior high school girls race starts at 8:30 a.m. Subsequent races will start five minutes after the conclusion of the previous event.
Junior high school boys follow the girls. The JV girls, JV boys, varsity girls and varsity boys races follow.
Competing schools this year are Battle, Bourbon, Calvary Lutheran, Chamois, Columbia Academy, Fatima, Hermann, Lighthouse Prep Academy, Linn, Montgomery County, New Bloomfield, New Haven, Owensville, Pacific, St. Dominic, St. Francis Borgia, Union and Winfield.
Results will be on MoMileSplit.
