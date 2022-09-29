Getting a chance to see the state meet course, the New Haven cross country program ran Saturday in the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia.
In the White Division girls race, Sydney Grubb led New Haven’s charge with a 43rd-place finish in 23:12.50.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Getting a chance to see the state meet course, the New Haven cross country program ran Saturday in the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia.
In the White Division girls race, Sydney Grubb led New Haven’s charge with a 43rd-place finish in 23:12.50.
Janelle Cronin was 48th in 23:21.40.
Jose Romo-Vazquez led the New Haven boys with an 85th-place finish in 19:39.20.
Andrew Rethemeyer was next, placing 112th in 20:07.70.
Ryan Steinbeck placed 184th with a time of 21:30.20.
David Otten ended 187th in 21:41.60.
Lewis Wray rounded out New Haven’s team in 21:45.40, placing 189th.
“I was pleased with how we competed,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “I use this meet to give my athletes experience on the state course and gauge where we are in our conditioning.
“As a group they did a good job of addressing the challenges the course has to offer and hopefully that will give us an advantage when we get to November,” Tucker said. “In terms of our conditioning, we are starting to progress nicely with a few of my runners getting personal best times for the season.”
In the White Division boys team standings, New Haven was 30th with 687 points.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.