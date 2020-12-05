In a minor upset, the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks defeated Clopton Tuesday to open Montgomery County Tournament play, 59-47.
“I thought we played hard all night,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “With a few exceptions, we guarded pretty good all night as well. We really did a nice job cleaning up the boards on their end, which was the No. 1 key for us going into the game.”
The Shamrocks (2-0) were seeded fifth while Clopton was fourth.
New Haven opened with a 15-12 lead after one quarter and held a 28-21 lead at the half.
New Haven came out hot in the third quarter and led 49-29 through three quarters.
Clopton made a run in the final quarter, outscoring New Haven, 18-10, but the Shamrocks prevailed.
The win put New Haven into a Thursday game against Wellsville. New Haven had been slated to play Fulton, but that school had to exit the tournament due to a positive COVID-19 case.
Against the Hawks, Zach Groner led the Shamrocks with 19 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. He hit three of New Haven’s seven three-point baskets.
John Liggett netted 15 points with two three-point baskets, two assists, two steals and one rebound.
Jake Engelbrecht knocked down a pair of three-point shots while ending with eight points. He also had two rebounds and a steal.
“Offensively, we probably over-dribbled early on, and got swallowed up in the paint or blocked,” Peirick said. When we started using our dribble to get other guys looks we got some really good looks and John and Zachary and Jacob knocked a bunch of those down. When the ball is going through the hoop it makes everything a little bit easier.”
Logan Williams also scored eight points with four assists, four steals and three rebounds.
“We also were able to turn them over a bunch with some ball pressure, and, being alert and getting to loose balls, which we turned into easy points several times, especially by Logan Williams.”
Owen Borcherding scored seven points with five from the free-throw line. He went 5-7 from the stripe while the team was 10-18. Borcherding also had five steals, four rebounds and one assist.
Mitchel Meyer and Nolan Brown both scored one point. Brown added a rebound.
Sam Scheer had three rebounds while Matthew Otten ended with one rebound.
“I thought we did a nice job of guarding without putting them on the line, especially Zachary and Owen, who split time on Clopton’s top offensive option,” Peirick said. “We were a little sloppy and unsure at times, and defensively we got caught out of position a couple of times, but we can fix those things hopefully. We are happy to be moving on to the winners side of the bracket.”
Clopton had three players reach double digits in scoring.
Daniel Harvey led the way with 15 points. Zakk Elvins and Mason Street each ended with 10 points.
Riley Walker added six points, Tyler Kuntz scored four points and Evan Lagemann added two.