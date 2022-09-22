Sweeping Mexico, the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks captured the title of the New Haven Round Robin Saturday.
In the championship, New Haven won, 25-22, 25-14.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sweeping Mexico, the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks captured the title of the New Haven Round Robin Saturday.
In the championship, New Haven won, 25-22, 25-14.
“It was a great weekend,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “It has been five years since we won this tournament, so I was very happy for the girls.”
New Haven (10-4-3) went undefeated in pool play with wins over:
• Belle, 25-11, 25-17.
• Mexico, 25-19, 25-15.
• Bowling Green, 25-23, 25-12.
Hoener said it wasn’t all smooth in the event.
“We had our struggles at the service line from time to time, but we improved other parts of our game to account for those errors,” she said. “This will hopefully give us some confidence as we begin our conference schedule this week.”
In the title match, New Haven looked to Aubri Meyer, who slammed down eight kills.
Avery Strubberg was next with three while Alayna Lagemann and Sam Mendenhall each had two kills. Liz Luecke added one.
Isabella Groner was the digs leader with six. Meyer was next with five while Luecke closed with four. Kelsey Brumels, Tressa Carver, Riley Schroeder and Strubberg each had two digs.
Carver ran the offense, handing out 13 assists. Meyer added one.
Lagemann served three aces and Meyer added one.
Against Belle in pool play, Meyer had three kills. Lagemann, Mendenhall and Strubberg each added two.
Groner and Meyer each had two digs. Carver had eight assists. Meyer logged three blocks.
New Haven had 12 assists. Meyer posted seven of them. Carver had two.
Against Mexico in pool play, Meyer was the kills leader with six and Strubberg posted four.
Groner picked up eight digs and Luecke added six. Meyer posted three and Carver and Strubberg each had two.
Carver handed out 12 assists. Meyer had four blocks. Groner served two aces and Strubberg added one.
In the Bowling Green match, Meyer knocked down seven kills. Mendenhall had four while Strubberg and Lagemann each added three. Luecke posted two.
Groner had six digs, Luecke picked up five and Carver posted four.
Carver had 18 assists.
Lagemann served five aces and Strubberg had one.
New Haven hosts St. James Tuesday to start Four Rivers Conference play.
The Lady Shamrocks go to Pacific Thursday for another league match.
New Haven plays in the Hermann Tournament next week.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.