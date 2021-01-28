Hitting the road Friday, the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks won a 57-46 game Friday at Wellsville.
New Haven improved to 10-5 with the victory. Wellsville dropped to 6-5.
New Haven led 12-11 after one quarter and was up by a point, 27-26, at the half.
The Shamrocks opened up the lead in the third quarter and was up 46-34 going to the final eight minutes.
John Liggett led the Shamrocks in scoring with 21 points. He went 6-7 from the free-throw line and added two rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Zach Groner was next with 14 points. He was 4-5 from the free-throw line and added four rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.
Sam Scheer netted 11 points with eight rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Jacob Engelbrecht knocked down two three-point baskets for his six points. He also had three assists, two steals and a rebound.
Logan Williams had five points, three rebounds and an assist.
Owen Borcherding contributed two assists.
New Haven went 14-19 from the free-throw stripe and hit seven three-point shots.