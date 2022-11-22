Losing its entire starting lineup, the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks will be looking to rebuild this season.
Aaron Peirick’s team went 14-14 last season, falling in the Class 2 District 4 quarterfinals to Valle Catholic, 52-49.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Losing its entire starting lineup, the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks will be looking to rebuild this season.
Aaron Peirick’s team went 14-14 last season, falling in the Class 2 District 4 quarterfinals to Valle Catholic, 52-49.
New Haven graduated seven seniors from last year’s team, leaving things wide open for this year’s squad.
Peirick reported 16 players came out at all grade levels with 10-12 being retained for varsity play.
Top returners with varsity experience are Andrew Rethemeyer, Emmett Panhorst, David Otten and Luke Strubberg.
The first three are seniors. Strubberg is a junior. Rethemeyer slots in as a forward. Panhorst and Otten play guards while Strubberg can play both forward and guard.
Rethemeyer, who averaged 1.9 points per game, is the top returning scorer. He also is the top returning rebounder at 2.5 per game.
There will be plenty of chances for others to step up. Peirick sees junior forward Andrew Noelke, junior guard Lane O’Hern, junior guard Brandon Canania, junior forward Chad Nelson and sophomore forward Jacob Gerdes as candidates for playing time.
Peirick feels Noelke has a shot at joining the top four in the starting lineup.
The team has a simple goal.
“We just want to get better every day and be ready to compete for a district title at the end of the year,” Peirick said.
Tim Tallent will be assisting Peirick this year.
Peirick feels Hermann and Union could be top teams in the Four Rivers Conference, but the league could be wide open.
“Union and Hermann were voted as the top teams in the conference but there are too many good programs in our conference to just say those are the two to beat,” Peirick said. “Everyone is going to be tough. Everyone has good players and good coaches. I don’t think you can go wrong watching any teams in our area. We are fortunate to have some really good high school basketball around here with a multitude of styles.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.