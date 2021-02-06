Jumping out to a big third quarter, the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks completed a school sweep Tuesday at Chamois.
New Haven’s boys (13-6) claimed a 43-33 win over the Pirates (3-8), giving the school a win in both girls and boys varsity games that night.
“We are happy to get out of Chamois with a win,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “It is always hard to win over there. Its a little different environment than what we are used to, and they play hard and do exactly what they are supposed to do. You really have to compete and be tough and play through some bad things in order to beat them.”
New Haven held an 8-7 advantage after one quarter and was up 19-16 at the half.
However, New Haven outscored Chamois in the third quarter, 12-2, to hold a 31-18 lead going to the final eight minutes.
“We actually extended our lead up to 15 early in the fourth, but we just couldn’t blow it all the way open,” Peirick said. “We made just enough free throws and shots and stops down the stretch to hold them off.”
John Liggett and Jacob Engelbrecht paced the New Haven offense.
Liggett had 14 points with two assists, a rebound and a steal. He went 5-6 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Shamrocks were 9-16 from the stripe.
Engelbrecht hit three of New Haven’s six three-point baskets and also had three rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
New Haven’s third player to reach double digits in scoring was Logan Williams, who had 10 points, three blocked shots, two assists, two rebounds and two steals.
“Logan Williams hit a couple of threes and some other guys chipped in to keep our heads above water in that first half,” Peirick said.
Sam Scheer netted five points with six rebounds.
Zach Groner scored one point and added 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Groner was a defensive standout, Peirick said.
“They had one player who is really hard to guard and Zachary Groner did a really good job of making him take really tough shots and not putting him on the free-throw line,” Peirick said.
Owen Borcherding pulled down three rebounds.
New Haven hosts Union Friday night.