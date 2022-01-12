Facing a possible opponent at next week’s South Callaway Tournament, the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks won at New Bloomfield Tuesday, 48-31.
New Haven (6-5) is seeded fifth while New Bloomfield (2-11) is eighth in next week’s tournament. If both teams have the same first-round result, they would play in the second round.
“We did what we were supposed to do,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said.” We can nitpick a few things probably. They beat us to plenty of loose balls and offensive rebounds and got us to turn it over too much but we did way more good things than bad. We moved the ball really good offensively.”
New Haven jumped to a 22-2 lead after one quarter. At the half, New Haven was up, 26-12. New Haven held a 41-18 lead through three quarters.
Mitchell Meyer knocked down four three-point shots and concluded with 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal.
“Mitchell shot it really well,” Peirick said.
Sam Scheer concluded with 15 points, eight rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
Adam Homeyer chipped in with nine points, four rebounds and a steal.
“Adam and Sam finished around the rim after their teammates found them,” Peirick said. “Adam, Sam, and Charlie (Roth) got on the offensive glass.”
Roth grabbed four rebounds, all on the offensive end, to go with four points and three blocked shots.
Logan Williams didn’t score, but dished out nine assists to go with three rebounds, two blocked shots and one steal.
“Logan found guys for buckets all night,” Peirick said. “They called a 50/50 charge on him that wiped away what would have been his 10th assist. We were able to get everyone a bunch of minutes.”
Andrew Rethemeyer and Hunter Tallent each scored two points. Rethemeyer also had three rebounds and a steal. Tallent added two rebounds.
Emmett Panhorst grabbed two rebounds. David Otten ended with one rebound. Luke Strubberg had one assist and one rebound.
“Defensively we made them take a bunch of tough shots and we were able to turn them over, too,” Peirick said. “We got beat a few too many times off the dribble.
“New Bloomfield plays really hard and not only did we match that, I thought at times we were the harder playing team, specifically our first group,” he said. “It was a good way to start the second half of the season.”