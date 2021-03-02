A title runs through it.
New Haven’s gym will be the epicenter of the Class 2 District 5 boys basketball world Friday night. The top-seeded Shamrocks (16-8) will host Wellsville (17-6) at 6:30 p.m. to determine the district winner.
“Wellsville is good,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “They are hard to beat any time you play them. They also have a very dangerous offensive player in Clayton Ebers. They are always prepared and play really hard on both ends. They really don’t make a ton of mistakes and always make you pay for the mistakes you make.”
This will be the third meeting between New Haven and Wellsville. The Shamrocks beat Wellsville Dec. 3 in the Montgomery County Tournament semifinals, 52-39, and on the road at Wellsville Jan. 22, 57-46.
“They are scary to play for a third time, and we have to understand that those two wins don’t mean anything going into Friday,” Peirick said. “We are going to have to play a complete four quarters and have a bunch of guys play well. Hopefully it’s a fun night.”
New Haven, the top seed, defeated fourth-seeded Van-Far (9-16) Wednesday at home, 57-32, in the district semifinals.
Playing at the same time, Wellsville knocked off second-seeded Clopton (20-5), 63-41.
The New Haven-Wellsville winner will take on either Northeast (Cairo) or Scotland County in the sectional round Tuesday.
In Wednesday’s game, New Haven jumped out to a 14-4 lead after one quarter. The Shamrocks held off a Van-Far charge in the second quarter to lead 23-18 at the half. New Haven surged ahead in the third quarter and carried a 45-24 lead into the final eight minutes.
“Van-Far was scrappy,” Peirick said. “They played hard and scrappy. I thought we played pretty good. I was disappointed in our team in the first half. They were physical and handsy, and I don’t think all of our guys actually came ready to play — especially offensively. We mishandled a bunch of balls, missed shots around the rim, let them tie us up, turned the ball over and clanged some jumpers.”
Peirick said the team rallied in the third quarter.
“Defensively we were solid in the first (quarter) but awful in the second, and we were just as bad on the other end,” Peirick said. “They ripped off an 8-0 run to start the second quarter. Aside from the turnovers, we missed so many shots at the rim. The second half was much better. I thought we guarded even harder, and we finally had guys finish plays at the rim. We were able to turn them over a ton and get some easy transition buckets off of them. We also rebounded the ball great all game on both ends of the floor.”
John Liggett led the Shamrocks in scoring with 22 points. He hit two of New Haven’s three three-point baskets and went 8-10 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Shamrocks were 14-23 from the stripe.
Liggett also had five assists, five steals and four rebounds.
Zach Groner was next with 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Sam Scheer scored 10 points with three rebounds and a steal.
Logan Williams just missed reaching double digits with nine points. He also had three steals and two rebounds.
Owen Borcherding scored two points with five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Mitchell Meyer netted one point and had two rebounds.
Jacob Engelbrecht posted three steals and two rebounds.
Matthew Otten ended with three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
“Matthew Otten gave us some good minutes off the bench, took a charge and collected a few loose balls,” Peirick said.
Adam Homeyer ended with a rebound and a steal.
Nolan Brown and Charlie Roth each pulled down a rebound.
Van-Far statistics were not available.
New Haven’s victory ended a three-season district winning streak for the Indians. Van-Far won the Class 2 state title in 2017-18, finished third in 2018-19 and lost at the sectional level in 2019-20.