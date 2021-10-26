At one time, the Hancock Cross Country Invitational at Jefferson Barracks park was the race to attend.
Although much of the event’s luster has worn off, it’s still one of the biggest races for this time of the season.
New Haven’s varsity boys placed 17th among all programs in its race, scoring 392 points.
A total of 21 schools had enough runners for team scores in that event with Saint Louis University High winning with 55 points and Lutheran St. Charles ending second at 77.
New Haven finished between Jefferson City (383) and Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School (418).
“They did not divide the varsity races into small and large schools but did divide the JV (junior varsity) races,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “Our boys finished 17th overall, but I believe we were one of, if not the smallest school there.”
Tucker said there were many positives.
“What was more exciting is, for the first time all season, our average 5K was below 20 minutes, which is one of the indicators I look at when calculating how we can do at state,” he said. “We also had several PRs.”
Logan Williams led the Shamrocks, placing 38th in 18:15.7.
Hunter Tallent was 73rd in 19:14.5.
Andrew Rethemeyer placed 92nd with a time of 19:45.1. Charlie Roth was 110th in 20:22.5.
Ethan Bickmeyer ended 121st in 20:50, and Ryan Steinbeck finished 126th in 21:10.4.
Tucker said that New Haven only had three girls compete in the varsity race due to a conflict with a band festival.
Borgia had one varsity runner, Leah Gildehaus. She was 63rd in 24:21.1.
Sydney Grubb was the top New Haven finisher, ending 84th in 25:37.9. Chloe Grater ran a time of 25:45.4, placing 87th. Lexi Yochim ran 89th in 26:08.9.
The rest of Borgia’s runners competed in the JV Small races.
The Lady Knights placed second with 44 points. The St. Louis Blue Knights won at 17 points, and Rosati-Kain scored 80 points.
Borgia’s Hailey Menges and Mariah Melland placed ninth and 10th, respectively. Menges finished in 25:46.6, and Melland crossed the line in 25:56.8.
Four more Borgia runners placed 20th through 23rd. Sophie Weber (27:57.2) led the way with Sarah Mayer (28:01.0), Olivia Bleckman (28:26.9) and Hannah Menges (28:28.3) following.
Aubrey Witte was 35th in 21:26.1, Meredith Little finished in 31:33.2, and Eleanor Schweich placed 39th in 35:13.5.
On the boys side, Borgia was third with 103 points. Priory won with 30 points, and the Blue Knights scored 42 points.
MICDS (107), Lutheran South (125) and Lutheran North (130) rounded out the team standings.
For Borgia, Jake Posinski was 10th with a time of 20:47.9. Trevor Lebish ran to 12th in 20:53.7.
Kaleb Hoss finished 48th in 24:25.2, and Nicholas Schmiemeier was 49th in 24:27.7.
Daniel Reidel placed 54th in 25:00.3.
“The cross country team has been working together competitively on pushing each other to do better,” Borgia Head Coach Angela Vinson said. “As a head coach, I am very proud of their hard work, personal records they’ve broken, and sportsmanship they conduct themselves on and off the meet.”