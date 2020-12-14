Host Silex never got a chance to get going Tuesday night.
That’s because the New Haven Shamrocks blitzed the Owls from the opening tip on the way to a 58-28 victory.
“You don’t put together a performance like that without everyone in a green jersey playing well and doing their job,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “And credit to Silex, they never let up, they competed the entire game. It’s always nice to take care of business on the road.”
New Haven (4-1) jumped out to a 29-5 lead after one quarter and led at the half, 43-14.
“We were able to come out and pressure them right off the bat and get some steals and easy buckets,” Peirick said. “We also moved the ball really well against their zone and got some really good looks from three, which we knocked down. We didn’t have many empty possessions that first quarter, and I think we turned them over almost 10 times in that quarter as well.”
The Shamrocks led through three, 51-24.
It was a balanced attack for the Shamrocks. All 10 players who saw action scored and none had more than 11 points.
New Haven hit nine three-point baskets and went 7-12 from the free-throw line.
John Liggett was New Haven’s scoring leader with 11 points. He hit one three-point basket and added four assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Zach Groner had three three-point shots and closed with 10 points. He also had three rebounds and a steal.
Logan Williams had two of the three-point shots and closed with nine points. Williams also had a rebound and a steal.
Mitchel Meyer scored eight points with two threes. He also had a steal and a rebound.
Matthew Otten netted five points with three steals, two assists and two rebounds.
Sam Scheer and Nolan Brown both scored four points. Scheer also had seven rebounds and one assist. Brown had four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Jake Engelbrecht netted three points with one assist and one steal.
Owen Borcherding and Charlie Roth scored two points each. Borcherding had two assists and one rebound. Roth also had four rebounds, three blocked shots and one steal.
“They moved the ball quickly on offense and got after it defensively,” Peirick said. “Everyone got open shots and everyone knocked them down for the most part.”
“Our bench ended up playing more minutes than our starters and they were able to build and maintain our lead, even with some guys playing some positions they probably weren’t entirely comfortable with.”
New Haven returns home Friday to host Wright City. Junior varsity action begins at 6 p.m.