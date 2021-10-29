Officially, it was the road to Otterville.
However, for the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks, it was the path to success.
New Haven (15-12-1), seeded second, won the Class 1 District 13 Tournament Monday by winning in five games over No. 1 Eugene (16-9-1), 15-25, 25-23, 25-20, 14-25, 16-14.
“I believe that was our 34th district championship,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “Our kids played hard and were very determined to win.”
With the win, New Haven gets a home match in the sectional round Thursday. The Lady Shamrocks will host either Santa Fe or Sacred Heart Thursday at 6:30 p.m. That championship match will be played Tuesday in Alma. The sectional winner will play a quarterfinal match Saturday.
Eugene came out to capture the first game before New Haven won the second and third sets. Eugene took charge in the fourth to set up a final showdown.
Jaime Hoener said it was a team effort.
“Natalie (Covington) had a phenomenal night,” Jaime Hoener said. “Lexi (Feldmann), Aubri (Meyer) and Lucy (Hoener) all came up with big plays down the stretch. Peyton (Sumpter) kept a ton of balls alive for us so we could run our offense.”
Covington terminated 17 kills, and Feldmann was next with 11. Lucy Hoener and Meyer each had five kills. Liz Luecke added three, and Tressa Carver had two.
Sumpter picked up 34 digs.
Luecke was next with 24, and Meyer had 16. Covington and Feldmann both picked up eight digs, and Lucy Hoener ended at seven. Carver posted five digs.
Lucy Hoener had 20 assists, and Covington recorded 14. Carver added three. Luecke, Meyer and Sumpter each had one.
Feldmann posted five solo blocks and one block assist. Meyer had three solo blocks and two block assists. Luecke had one block assist.
New Haven had three aces with Lucy Hoener, Covington and Meyer each serving one.