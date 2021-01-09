Both of New Haven’s varsity basketball teams will be playing in the South Callaway Tournament next week.
The New Haven Lady Shamrocks are seeded fourth in the girls bracket, which starts play Monday against fifth-seeded Russellville. That game, at South Callaway High School, tips off at 5 p.m.
New Haven’s boys are the third seed and will open play Tuesday against No. 6 Calvary Lutheran. That game also will be played in the high school gym starting at 6 p.m.
Like many sporting events over the last year, this one has seen recent changes. Columbia Independent School, which was seeded eighth, dropped out of the girls tournament. That has caused some of the game times and locations to be changed. And, it’s possible that might not be the lone change before the tournament officially tips off.
Girls
The girls event now has seven teams with three games set for the opening night. All three will be played at South Callaway High School. New Haven gets the first game against Russellville at 5 p.m. That will be followed by second-seeded Hermann against No. 7 North Callaway at 6:30 p.m. and third-seeded Montgomery County against No. 6 New Bloomfield at 8 p.m.
South Callaway is the top seed and now has a bye.
The New Haven-Russellville winner will play South Callaway Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the high school. The New Haven-Russellville loser gets a bye into Friday’s consolation game at 6:30 p.m.
On the other side of the bracket, the Hermann-North Callaway and Montgomery County-New Bloomfield losers play at 5 p.m. with the winners facing off at 8 p.m.
While the consolation game is Friday, the third-place game will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. The title contest will be Saturday at 6 p.m.
Boys
With the changes to the girls tournament, only four games will be played this year at South Callaway Middle School. Those include the first-round games between top-seeded Montgomery County and No. 8 New Bloomfield Tuesday at 6 p.m. and No. 4 Vienna and fifth-seeded North Callaway at 7:30 p.m. The other middle school games are the consolation semifinals Thursday at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
All other games, starting with Tuesday’s first-round contests, will be at the high school. No. 2 Hermann plays seventh-seeded South Callaway at 6 p.m. and New Haven against Calvary Lutheran at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s second-round games are at 6 and 7:30 p.m. The 6 p.m. games feature Montgomery County or New Bloomfield versus Vienna or North Callaway.
At 7:30 p.m., the teams are Hermann or South Callaway against New Haven or Calvary Lutheran.
The seventh-place game will be played Friday at 5 p.m. The consolation final will be played at 8 p.m.
The third-place game will take place Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The championship game tips off at 5:30 p.m.