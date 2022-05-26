New Haven athletes brought home two state medals from last weekend’s MSHSAA Class 2 Track and Field Championships in Jefferson City.
New Haven sent three girls for field events. Two, freshman Katherine Holtmeyer and sophomore Aubri Meyer, ascended the medal stand.
Holtmeyer placed fifth in the Class 2 girls discus Friday. Meyer was eighth in the Class 2 girls shot put Saturday.
“It is pretty incredible to get two athletes who are so young onto the podium at state,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “All credit has to go to Aubri, Katy and Coach (Josh) Hoener. Both athletes are hardworking, coachable and very competitive. Coach Hoener brings years of experience and knowledge not only in the throws but also in motivating athletes to succeed.”
As a team, New Haven scored five points to tie Greenville for 35th place.
North Platte won the Class 2 girls state title at 71 points. Lawson (48) and Saxony Lutheran (42) secured the next two spots.
Monroe City (34) and College Heights (33) rounded out the top five.
• Holtmeyer finished fifth in the discus Friday. She had her best throw on her sixth, and final, attempt at 33.92 meters (111-3).
Holtmeyer also threw 26.57 meters, 33.56 meters and 32.97 meters during the first phase. She scratched in her first two finals throws before hitting her best mark on the last attempt.
• Meyer reached the medal stand by placing eighth in the girls shot put Saturday. She tossed her best throw, 10.48 meters (34-4.75), on her fourth attempt.
Meyer’s other throws were 10.20 meters, 1.01 meters and 9.62 meters.
• Meyer also finished 10th in the girls javelin. Her best throw was 31.90 meters (104-8) on her final attempt. The top nine advanced to the finals and 32.55 was required to get three more throws.
Meyer threw 24.76 meters and 25.07 meters on her first two attempts.
The area’s other schools will compete this Friday and Saturday in the MSHSAA Class 3,4 and 5 Track and Field Championships, also at Jefferson City High School.