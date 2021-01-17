For the second tournament in a row, the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks will be playing for the championship.
New Haven (9-4) advanced to the championship of the South Callaway Tournament by beating Hermann (8-4) Thursday, 51-44.
“I’m proud of our guys,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “They worked really hard on both ends of the floor and earned that win.”
The game was tied after one quarter, 9-9. New Haven led at the half, 28-16, and 39-29 through three quarters.
“We played well, but not perfect by any means,” Peirick said, “It was nice to finally play good enough for four quarters to beat a good team. Hermann is tough to beat. They threw a couple different things at us and I thought we handled it OK, especially being down a guard and having some guys in different spots.”
New Haven will face top-seeded Montgomery County (8-3) for the championship Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
John Liggett scored 14 points while going 5-6 from the free-throw line. He also had three assists, three steals and two rebounds.
Zachary Groner scored 14 points with two three-point baskets. He also had three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Owen Borcherding netted 12 points and went 4-4 from the stripe. He also had five rebounds and an assist.
Sam Scheer contributed six points, four rebounds and an assist.
Logan Williams chipped in with three points, three assists and three rebounds.
Mitchell Meyer added two points and two rebounds.
“Zachary shot it well, and was really hot in the second quarter,” Peirick said. “Owen had a nice offensive game throughout. Sam had a couple big buckets for us. John had maybe a little quieter night than usual, but he set up his teammates and hit some big free throws down the stretch. Mitchell Meyer gave us some good minutes off the bench and had an offensive rebound and putback late in the game.”