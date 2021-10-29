New Haven’s volleyball Lady Shamrocks are getting used to the road to Otterville.
New Haven (14-12-3) made its second trip there Saturday, defeating Smithton (12-20), 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19, in the Class 1 District 13 semifinals.
The win gave the Lady Shamrocks another trip to Otterville Monday to play top-seeded Eugene (16-8-1) for the title.
New Haven had to rally from a one-set deficit to win Saturday afternoon. Smithton took the first game, 25-18, but that served to wake up the Lady Shamrocks.
New Haven swept the next three games to advance in the tournament.
New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said Miranda Yarbrough supplied a spark.
“Miranda Yarbrough stepped in and served the ball well for us when we needed it,” Hoener said. “It sure had to be hard for her, playing minimally throughout the season and then having to perform in a high-stress situation.”
Yarbrough served seven points with one ace and supplied two digs.
Up front, Hoener praised the play of Lexi Feldmann and Natalie Covington.
“Lexi and Natalie had a strong day at the net,” Hoener said.
Feldmann recorded 14 kills with two digs, one block and one ace.
Covington knocked down 16 kills and recorded 20 assists, eight digs, three aces and a block assist.
Aubri Meyer logged seven kills, and Lucy Hoener posted six. Liz Luecke and Tressa Carver each had one kill.
Peyton Sumpter picked up 24 digs to lead the defense. Others with digs were Meyer with seven, Luecke and Lucy Hoener with six apiece and Carver with one.
Lucy Hoener also had 20 assists. Luecke added three, and Carver had one.
Meyer had three solo blocks, and Luecke had one block assist.
Meyer led New Haven with four aces, Sumpter had three, and Lucy Hoener posted two. Including the figures presented above, New Haven recorded 14 aces on the day.
Monday’s winner will host a sectional match against the District 14 winner Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
District 14 semifinals took place Monday with host Santa Fe playing Northwest (Hughesville) and second-seeded Concordia taking on Sedalia Sacred Heart. The title match is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m.