Throwing events have been the strength of New Haven’s track and field program all season.
So, it’s fitting that all five New Haven state qualifiers are coming from the throwing program.
“The throws were our strength on Saturday as they have been all season,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “We are excited to see how they compete in Jeff City next weekend.”
New Haven is sending four athletes to Jefferson City Friday and Saturday to compete in five events at the MSHSAA Class 1-2 Championships.
The two-day meet takes place at Jefferson City High School.
Competing at home Saturday in sectional action, New Haven had two sectional champs.
Sophomore Katherine Holtmeyer won the girls discus with a top throw of 33.62 meters.
Junior Aubri Meyer was the girls shot put winner with a top throw of 12.1 meters.
Junior Mekela Waters qualified in two events, placing third in both the girls discus (32.53 meters) and the girls shot put (10.91 meters).
Junior Jack Feldmann was the only state qualifier on the boys side, finishing fourth with a best javelin throw of 41.02 meters. Tucker noted that was a school record.
Two New Haven entrants, including the only running qualifier, ended the season at the sectional level.
Feldmann placed eighth in the boys shot put at 11.6 meters.
Junior Sydney Grubb, the lone runner, finished seventh in the girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:15.76.
“In terms of our one runner, Sydney Grubb, she went out too fast and ended up finishing up seventh which was her seed,” Tucker said. “We were hoping to do better than that but the competition was pretty tough.”
In the team standings, the New Haven girls scored 34 points to tie Valle Catholic and Louisiana for sixth place. Malden won with 73.5 points with Jefferson (Festus) second at 66 and Lutheran North third at 64 points.
In the boys meet, New Haven ended with six points to tie Duchesne and Grandview for 21st.
Charleston was the winner at 86 points with Malden taking second at 64. O’Fallon Christian (63) was third.
A total of 28 schools scored in the girls meet and 26 scored in the boys meet.
It was the final home meet for Tucker, who is retiring from coaching and teaching at the end of the school year.
