Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.