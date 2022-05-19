Competing in the Class 2 Section 1 Meet at Lutheran North Saturday, the New Haven track and field Shamrocks advanced in three girls throwing events.
Moving to state are sophomore Aubri Meyer (shot put and javelin) and freshman Katherine Holtmeyer (discus).
“These two young women have been our strongest and most consistent throwers this season, so we are very proud of all they have been able to accomplish,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said.
• Meyer won the shot put title with a best throw of 10.58. Grandview’s Rodriguez de Peso also threw 10.58, but Meyer edged her out for the title.
• Freshman Katherine Holtmeyer finished second in the discus with a throw of 32.46 meters. Steelville’s Haylee Woodall won with a top throw of 33.05 meters.
• Meyer claimed the fourth spot in the girls javelin with a throw of 29.37. Woodall won at 37.89 meters. Meyer had a cushion of 0.45 meters for the final state spot.
New Haven’s girls scored 41 points to place eighth in the team standings.
Grandview from Hillsboro won with 82 points. Steelville was second at 78 while Saxony Lutheran scored 74. Malden was fourth at 72 points while Whitfield rounded out the top five at 53.
Also finishing in front of New Haven were St. Pius X (Festus) at 47 points and Duchesne at 43 points.
A total of 21 schools scored points.
New Haven’s boys scored nine points to finish 17th among 23 scoring schools.
Malden won at 82 points with Lutheran North second at 80.
Rounding out the top five were Louisiana (75.5), Whitfield (75) and Steelville (72.5).
Ending the season at the sectional level were:
• The girls 1,600 relay team of Gracie Steele, Liz Luecke, Isabella Groner and Avery Strubberg (4:27.20. A time of 4:26.01 was needed to advance.
• Peyton Sumpter was fifth in the triple jump (10.10 meters). A distance of 10.25 meters was needed to advance.
• Hunter Tallent finished fifth in the boys 3,200 (11:24.28). A time of 10:46.73 was required to advance.
• Strubberg placed sixth in the girls 400 (1:06.77).
• The girls 800 relay team of Steele, Brookelyn Vogelsang, Strubberg and Groner ended sixth (1:55.932).
• Mekela Waters finished sixth in the shot put (9.75 meters). A throw of 9.77 meters was required to advance.
• Tallent was sixth in the boys 1,600 (5:11.07).
• Logan Williams placed seventh in the boys 400 (53.69).
• The girls 400 relay team of Peyton Sumpter, Vogelsang, Julia Faris and Groner ended eighth (55.86).
“I was pleased with the effort we put forth,” Tucker said. “On the track we ran well, running close to our season-best times, but were not able to get any through. As a coach, I always have the goal of advancing as many as possible to the state meet and if we don’t qualify then as long as we tried to do our best then that is good as well. We definitely put up a good fight and I’m proud of them for working so hard.”